19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week's sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in "Bone" and "Onyx" followed by UNION LOS ANGELES' Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in "Black" and "Barley" colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.

Air Jordan collectors, mark your calendars for the AJ9 "Particle Grey," Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo," Maison Château Rogue x AJ2 and metallic gold Jordan 36 Low.

Read on for a selection of our favorite sneakers releasing this week.

YEEZY 350 BOOST V2 "Bone"

Release Date: June 20

Price: $230 USD

Where to Buy: Yeezy Supply

YEEZY 350 BOOST V2 "Onyx"

Release Date: June 20

Price: $230 USD

Where to Buy: Yeezy Supply

Nike Free Crater Trail Moc Mule "Grain / Fossil Rose"

Release Date: June 21

Price: $160 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

UNION LOS ANGELES x Nike Cortez "Off-Noir"

Release Date: June 21

Price: $150 USD

Where to Buy: UNION LOS ANGELES

UNION LOS ANGELES x Nike Cortez "Sesame"

Release Date: June 21

Price: $150 USD

Where to Buy: UNION LOS ANGELES

Air Jordan 9 "Particle Grey"

Release Date: June 21

Price: $200 USD

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Cortez "BETRUE"

Release Date: June 22

Price: $90 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Nike ISPA Link "Black"

Release Date: June 22

Price: $225 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Nike ISPA Link "Barley"

Release Date: June 22

Price: $225 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "White"

Release Date: June 23

Price: $185 USD

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Black"

Release Date: June 23

Price: $185 USD

Where to Buy: SNKRS

adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 "Core Black / Beam Yellow"

Release Date: June 23

Price: $220 USD

Where to Buy: adidas

Air Jordan 1 Elevate "Dark Beetroot"

Release Date: June 23

Price: $135 USD

Where to Buy: Nike App

Air Jordan 1 Mid "Tie Dye"

Release Date: June 23

Price: $135 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's "University Blue"

Release Date: June 23

Price: $120 USD

Where to Buy: Nike App

Air Jordan 36 Low "Black / Metallic Gold"

Release Date: June 23

Price: $165 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Reebok Answer IV "White / Black"

Release Date: June 24

Price: $160 USD

Where to Buy: Reebok

Maison Château Rogue x Air Jordan 2

Release Date: June 24

Price: TBA

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo"

Release Date: June 25

Price: $200 USD

Where to Buy: Nike