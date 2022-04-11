19 Sneakers Releasing This Week
Collaborations dominate this week's sneaker release calendar with UNION LOS ANGELES and Jordan Brand linking for two AJ2 colorways, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance continuing their partnership with a buttercream 550 and Polaroid putting their spin on a Nike SB Dunk Low.
Look out for the ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 model to drop in three stunning colorways and the Air Jordan 7 to hit SNKRS in a new "Sapphire" makeup.
Read on for a rundown of this week's sneaker releases.
Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low
Release Date: April 12
Price: $120 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Tiger"
Release Date: April 12
Price: $140 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Nike Air Max 90 G "Leopard"
Release Date: April 12
Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Aeon Active CX "Microchip"
Release Date: April 12
Price: $160 USD
Where to Buy: Converse
Nike Air Max 97 G "Zebra"
Release Date: April 12
Price: $190 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's "Sanddrift"
Release Date: April 12
Price: $135 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT "Anthracite/University Gold"
Release Date: April 12
Price: $140 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Air Jordan 1 Acclimate "Plum Fog"
Release Date: April 13
Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Nike Air Trainer 1 Utility "Light Smoke Grey"
Release Date: April 14
Price: $150 USD
Where to Buy: SNKRS
ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 "Abbey Stone"
Release Date: April 14
Price: TBA
Where to Buy: Sneaker retailers like Asphaltgold
ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 "Rum Raisin"
Release Date: April 14
Price: TBA
Where to Buy: Sneaker retailers like AFEW
ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 "Stonewash"
Release Date: April 14
Price: TBA
Where to Buy: Sneaker retailers like Asphaltgold
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Mushroom"
Release Date: April 15
Price: $100 USD
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Tiger"
Release Date: April 15
Price: $130 USD
Where to Buy: Nike
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 550 "Conversations Amongst Us"
Release Date: April 15
Price: TBA
Where to Buy: New Balance
UNION LOS ANGELES x Air Jordan 2 "Grey Fog"
Release Date: April 15
Price: $225
Where to Buy: SNKRS
UNION LOS ANGELES x Air Jordan 2 "Rattan"
Release Date: April 15
Price: $225
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike Dunk Low "Fossil Rose"
Release Date: April 15
Price: $110
Where to Buy: Nike
Air Jordan 7 "Sapphire"
Release Date: April 16
Price: $210
Where to Buy: SNKRS