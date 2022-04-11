19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

Collaborations dominate this week's sneaker release calendar with UNION LOS ANGELES and Jordan Brand linking for two AJ2 colorways, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance continuing their partnership with a buttercream 550 and Polaroid putting their spin on a Nike SB Dunk Low.

Look out for the ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 model to drop in three stunning colorways and the Air Jordan 7 to hit SNKRS in a new "Sapphire" makeup.

Read on for a rundown of this week's sneaker releases.

Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low

Release Date: April 12

Price: $120 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Tiger"

Release Date: April 12

Price: $140 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Nike Air Max 90 G "Leopard"

Release Date: April 12

Price: $150 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Aeon Active CX "Microchip"

Release Date: April 12

Price: $160 USD

Where to Buy: Converse

Nike Air Max 97 G "Zebra"

Release Date: April 12

Price: $190 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's "Sanddrift"

Release Date: April 12

Price: $135 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT "Anthracite/University Gold"

Release Date: April 12

Price: $140 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 1 Acclimate "Plum Fog"

Release Date: April 13

Price: $150 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Nike Air Trainer 1 Utility "Light Smoke Grey"

Release Date: April 14

Price: $150 USD

Where to Buy: SNKRS

ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 "Abbey Stone"

Release Date: April 14

Price: TBA

Where to Buy: Sneaker retailers like Asphaltgold

ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 "Rum Raisin"

Release Date: April 14

Price: TBA

Where to Buy: Sneaker retailers like AFEW

ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 "Stonewash"

Release Date: April 14

Price: TBA

Where to Buy: Sneaker retailers like Asphaltgold

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Mushroom"

Release Date: April 15

Price: $100 USD

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Tiger"

Release Date: April 15

Price: $130 USD

Where to Buy: Nike

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 550 "Conversations Amongst Us"

Release Date: April 15

Price: TBA

Where to Buy: New Balance

UNION LOS ANGELES x Air Jordan 2 "Grey Fog"

Release Date: April 15

Price: $225

Where to Buy: SNKRS

UNION LOS ANGELES x Air Jordan 2 "Rattan"

Release Date: April 15

Price: $225

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike Dunk Low "Fossil Rose"

Release Date: April 15

Price: $110

Where to Buy: Nike

Air Jordan 7 "Sapphire"

Release Date: April 16

Price: $210

Where to Buy: SNKRS