Advertisement

19 Signs From This Week That'll Keep You Laughing Until You're Stuffing Your Face With Stuffing At Thanksgiving

BuzzFeed
·2 min read

It's the week before Thanksgiving, so before you hype yourself up to talk politics with your drunk aunt, take a moment and laugh at some of the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."What are these for, exactly?"

"Not for your butt"

2."When does the show start?"

"Entertaining Cheese"

3."Lake chargoggagoggmanchauggagogghau I'm done spelling that LOL."

A store with a really long name

4."It costs more to get your pet groomed."

"The likelihood of you pooping on the hairdresser is pretty slim."

5."I think it's fair, no one wants to deal with an angry goose."

"Level 5 Good Warning"

6."This one hits close to home..."

"I still work but the light in me has gone"

7."It sounds even funnier in Flemish."

"Kiek in de Kok Muuseum"

8."Waddle, waddle, waddle..."

"Walk like a penguin"

9."Frog parking only!"

"Frog Parking Only"

10."When the professionals need to speak about a common issue."

"If life shuts a door, open it again. It's a door. That's how they work"

11."A literal pet peeve?"

"The cat is an asshole"

12."A modern hero."

"Come watch me eat an entire rotisserie chicken"

13."Can anyone do this?"

A sign prohibiting men from peeing anywhere but the toilet

14."Today's top deal."

"Season of giving! Head"

15."And ESPECIALLY no penguins."

"NO Penguins"

16."If you ever thought you couldn't possibly fall any lower..."

"Well apparently rock bottom has a basement"

17."United we stand!"

"Standing is not an option."

18."Carpet for your..."

"Carpet For Your Only Whole"

19."We need more honest lawyers like him."

"Injured? Me too!"

Don't miss the funniest signs from last week:

18 Signs That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Actually Forgot About The Trials And Tribulations Of 2023 For 0.5 Seconds