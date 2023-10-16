19 Signs That Are Way, Way, Way, Way Funnier Than They Have A Right To Be
Another week, another roundup of the best and most hilarious signs from r/funnysigns. Please enjoy and hopefully laugh:
1."That's not quite how it works, bro..."
2."I guess you can call anything anything."
3."A sign for the idiots out there."
4."Guard cat is on the job."
5."Halloween special."
6."Nice one. :)"
7."What was your address, again?"
8."Worth the money!" ;)
9."That about covers it."
10."Saw this the other day."
11."Keep your distance just in case!"
12."Remember boys..."
13."Works for me. ☕️"
14."Okay, who put that thrash can there?"
15."The escalator is refusing to escalate."
16."No swimming."
17."Yes, I made it."
18."Sorry managers(!)"
19."Used for what?"
