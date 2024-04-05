19 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You

If you just had yourself the absolute worst week, just remember...

1.The person who learned a very valuable lesson that day:

2.The person who has to hope that little scratch will buff out:

3.The person who will never, ever forgive the birds who did this:

4.The person whose dad is very happy with them, I'm sure:

5.The person who straight up got goop all over their car:

6.The person whose master plan was bested by a squirrel:

7.The person who's about to find out just how barefoot a vacation can be:

8.The person whose sandwich went on the ride of a lifetime:

9.The person who shall never leave their home:

10.The person whose phone will permanently be taking pictures from Candy Land:

11.The person who must immediately vacate the premises:

12.The person who watched their dreams get smashed right before their eyes:

13.The person whose trash committed some, frankly, trash behavior:

14.The person who's going to have to do that intense lean forward reserved only for 4th quarters of close basketball games the entire movie:

15.The person who got a little extra iron in their soup:

16.The person whose headphones just got squeaky clean:

17.The person who loves their dentist very much, I'm sure:

18.The person who experienced true noodle tragedy:

19.And the person with the hardest ice cream this side of the mighty Missipp: