19 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You
If you just had yourself the absolute worst week, just remember...
1.The person who learned a very valuable lesson that day:
2.The person who has to hope that little scratch will buff out:
3.The person who will never, ever forgive the birds who did this:
4.The person whose dad is very happy with them, I'm sure:
5.The person who straight up got goop all over their car:
6.The person whose master plan was bested by a squirrel:
7.The person who's about to find out just how barefoot a vacation can be:
8.The person whose sandwich went on the ride of a lifetime:
9.The person who shall never leave their home:
10.The person whose phone will permanently be taking pictures from Candy Land:
11.The person who must immediately vacate the premises:
12.The person who watched their dreams get smashed right before their eyes:
13.The person whose trash committed some, frankly, trash behavior:
14.The person who's going to have to do that intense lean forward reserved only for 4th quarters of close basketball games the entire movie:
15.The person who got a little extra iron in their soup:
16.The person whose headphones just got squeaky clean:
17.The person who loves their dentist very much, I'm sure:
18.The person who experienced true noodle tragedy:
19.And the person with the hardest ice cream this side of the mighty Missipp: