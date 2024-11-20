19 passes, 2/5 duels won: 23yo United star lost the ball 8 times on Int’l duty, gets 5/10 rating for performance

Netherlands played out a 1-1 draw against Bosnia & Herzegovina in their final Nations League group stage game on Tuesday night.

The Dutch had already qualified for the quarter-final stage of the competition and manager Ronald Koeman changed his entire XI yesterday.

Ajax star Brian Brobbey opened the scoring in the first half against Bosnia, but they were pegged back by a 67th minute equaliser from Ermedin Demirovic.

Netherlands lacked the cutting edge in attack with just two shots on target and Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee was disappointing once more.

Zirkzee got the nod from the number 10 role behind Brobbey. He had a difficult outing with just 19 passes attempted before his late substitution.

The 23-year-old won just two out of five duels contested and lost possession on eight occasions. He did not muster a single shot on target in the game.

Zirkzee received a 5/10 rating from Voetbal International for his performance yesterday.

The Dutchman has been going a difficult phase in his career and his showing yesterday is unlikely to improve his starting prospects at club level.

Rasmus Hojlund’s form has also been concerning in recent times, but the Dane has had a physical presence up front which Zirkzee has lacked.

The former Bologna man has struggled to adapt to the higher intensity and physicality of the Premier League and he is already considering a departure in January.

United are unlikely to contemplate his winter exit. New manager Ruben Amorim will want to assess how Zirkzee could fare in his 3-4-3 set-up before making a decision.

