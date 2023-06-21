19-year-old sticking head out window killed when car swipes pole, Pennsylvania cops say

A man sticking his head out of a car window was killed when the vehicle slid up against a utility pole, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Dillon A. Fuller from Duncannon, was riding in a car with four other teenagers on the night of June 17 when the crash occurred, according to a state police news release.

The car, a Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling in Wheatfield Township around 10:30 p.m. when it swerved off the road and sideswiped a utility pole, police said.

Fuller, who was leaning his head out the rear right window, struck the pole and died on impact, police said.

The other three passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl suspected of operating while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, also sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The results of her blood test, as well as potential charges, are pending, police said.

Wheatfield Township is located about 125 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

