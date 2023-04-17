19-year-old stabs his roommate in the face in their Alabama home, police say

A man is in custody after he was accused of stabbing his roommate in the face, Alabama police said.

The Decatur Police Department received a call at about 4:30 a.m. from someone speaking Spanish, according to an April 16 news release.

The caller was connected to an interpreter and told them his brother had been stabbed, and he was trying to get into his brother’s home.

Officers arrived and found a man inside the home with multiple stab wounds to his face, according to the release.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated, officers said.

Police identified the man’s 19-year-old roommate as a suspect in the stabbing, and he was charged with second-degree assault.

Officers did not say what led to the stabbing or a possible motive.

The man is being held in the Morgan County Jail, according to police.

Decatur is 86 miles north of Birmingham.

