19-year-old sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of man in New Westminster park

Sam Jafroudi has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 20-year-old Robel Abera at a park in New Westminster. (Cory Correia - image credit)

A man convicted of a murder in a New Westminster park has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for at least 12 years.

Nineteen-year-old Sam Jafroudi was found guilty of second-degree murder in December 2021 in the 2019 shooting death of Robel Abera, 20, in Hume Park.

"A significant amount of effort went into this investigation by our partners at IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team), as well as the members of our department," said Justine Thom, a sergeant with the New Westminster Police Department.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in Hume Park around 7:30 p.m. on April 27, 2019, IHIT said in a statement. Abera was found dead at the scene, and Jafroudi was arrested a short time later at a nearby residence.

He was charged with second-degree murder the following day.

More than two years later, on Dec. 13, 2021, Jafroudi was convicted of Abera's murder before being sentenced this week.

"We hope this guilty verdict and sentencing helps the friends and family of Mr. Abera find some degree of closure," said Thom in a statement.