19-year-old rookie officer killed when fleeing suspect rams cop car, Vermont police say

A rookie police officer is dead after a fleeing suspect crashed into her vehicle during a chase in Rutland, Vermont, officials say.

Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, had joined the Rutland City Police Department on May 23 — about six weeks before the July 7 crash — as a part-time officer, Vermont State Police said in a news release.

She was scheduled to start training at the Vermont Police Academy in August, so she could become a full-time officer, the release said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ebbighausen had dreamed of becoming a police officer since she was 9 years old, Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen told the Rutland Herald.

“She always had a smile on her face,” he told the news outlet. “We were looking forward to having her as part of our family.”

At 2:35 p.m., police responded to a call about an attempted break-in at a home in Rutland, the release said. Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, the 20-year-old suspect got into a truck, sped away, and an officer chased after them, police said.

Ebbighausen was behind the wheel with a full-time officer riding in the passenger seat when she and several other officers joined the chase, according to the release.

The suspect was driving west while Ebbighausen and another cruiser arrived on the opposite side of the road, ahead of the fleeing suspect, police said. As they neared, police said the suspect crossed the center line, slamming into Ebbighausen and the second cruiser.

Ebbighausen died at the scene, state police said. The suspect and two officers, including Ebbighausen’s supervisor, were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is facing charges of “grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting, and attempting to elude with death resulting,” state police announced July 8.

His bail has been set at $500,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned July 10, the release said.

Officer killed at hospital in struggle with man after ‘domestic dispute,’ IN cops say

Woman shoots two people inside of burning car in act of revenge, Missouri cops say

Kansas doctor, a dad of 13, dies after rescuing daughter during Colorado rafting trip

Man runs over two women, then angry mob drags him out of truck, Texas police say