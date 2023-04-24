19 year old pleads guilty in 2020 fatal shooting of Lexington teen

A 19 year old from Lexington pleaded guilty to amended charges related to the death of a minor in August 2020.

Elijah Adams pleaded guilty to facilitation to murder in March, according to court documents. Adams, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was initially charged by Lexington police with murder.

Adams was accused of killing 17-year-old Michael Proctor, listed in court documents as “M.P.”

On the night of Aug. 21, 2020, Adams, Proctor and “T.L.” were seen together at a block party. According to court documents, Adams told police he was driving the group when T.L. unexpectedly shot Proctor and then pushed him out of the vehicle.

Proctor was found in the street on North Broadway and McClain Drive with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents. Proctor played football at Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School from 2017 to 2019, the school shared on social media.

Adams and his attorney, Daniel Whitley, took part in a court-ordered mediation along with members of the Proctor family, as well as the prosecution.

Adams faces five years in prison and is expected to be sentenced at 9 a.m. May 17.