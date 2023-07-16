19-year-old man killed when his SUV overturns on a rural road in southern Illinois

A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday when his SUV left the road and overturned in Wayne County in southern Illinois.

Logan M. Kreiter of Fairfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:46 a.m. accident, according to a release from the Illinois State Police.

The accident happened on County Road 925 North, about one-quarter mile west of County Road 2035 East. The site is about 32 miles northeast of Mount Vernon and about 1.5 miles north of Fairfield, the Wayne County seat.

Kreiter was driving a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the release.

“For unknown reasons, Unit 1 left the roadway, driving into the North ditch,” the release states. “ Unit 1 overturned multiple times and came to a resting point in a field North of the roadway.”

The crash remains under investigation.