19-year-old man injured in shooting Tuesday outside Arlington motel, police say

A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police said somebody shot him outside the InTown Suites extended stay motel Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing when ambulances reached him after someone started driving him to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The shooter fled the scene in the parking lot outside the motel in the 6000 block of South Cooper Street after firing shots just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. They do not believe the attack was random.

Officers are working to identify the shooter and no arrests have been made yet, according to police. At least one motel room was damaged by the shooting, but no additional injuries were reported.