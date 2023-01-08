19-year-old man in hospital after shooting in Saint-Laurent

A 19-year-old was injured by gunfire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough on Jan. 7, 2023. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A young man is in hospital in Montreal after being shot during a robbery last night.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says the victim, 19, was shot just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dépatie and Cléroux streets in the Saint-Laurent borough.

She said the victim was walking on the street when two people attacked and robbed him.

One of the suspects fired a gun, and then both suspects ran away before officers arrived, Chèvrefils said.

The young man was injured in the upper body but was conscious when police found him.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests yet.