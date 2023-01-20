19-year-old man dies months after being shot by his Uber driver, Hollywood police say

Miles McGlashan spent 71 days in the hospital — connected to medical machines — fighting for his life after the 19-year-old was shot by his Uber driver late last year.

That was until Thursday, when Hollywood police said the Barry University student died after succumbing to his injuries.

News about his death was first reported by WPLG Local 10 News.

“An autopsy will be performed in the coming days,” Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi told the Miami Herald. “Homicide detectives will be taking all the information they gather in this case and presenting it to the State Attorney’s Office.”

Back in November, police said McGlashan and the Uber driver got into a fight — then the driver fired a single shot, hitting the Plantation man in the chest.

His mother, April McGlashan, said he was using the Uber to get to his grandparents house and could have been headed to visit a friend.

April told the Herald in early December that Miles had never been in a fight nor had any trouble with the law. The circumstances surrounding his death did not make sense to her.

April and his grandmother would visit Miles daily as doctors efforted to save the young man’s life.

“I’m mourning who he was,” she said at the time. “His innocence is gone.”