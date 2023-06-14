19-year-old with knives causes lockdown when mom won’t go to GameStop, Florida cops say

A 19-year-old man grabbed knives, threatened his mother and caused a lockdown at a high school after she wouldn’t take him to GameStop, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

Deputies met the 19-year-old in the parking lot of Flagler Palm Coast High school in Palm Coast at about 1:40 p.m. June 12 after he climbed over a fence at the school, according to an arrest report.

A few minutes earlier, while in the apartment where he lives with his mother, the man asked her if she’d take him to GameStop, and she said no, according to the report. He then went to his room, grabbed two pocket knives and began to threaten her, the report says.

He went to the kitchen where he took multiple kitchen knives and threw one with a 7-inch blade, the report says. He then left the apartment and went to the high school where officials said he climbed the fence and walked across the football and soccer fields.

The high school, which is currently in summer school session, was placed on lockdown, according to a post on the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.





Flagler County Fire Rescue searched the area for the man, and he was found behind the football field, the post says. Deputies arrested him just before 2:15 p.m.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one count of trespass at a school with a weapon or firearm, according to the report.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to Flagler County jail records.

Palm Coast is about 60 miles south of Jacksonville.

