19-year-old killed when SUV flies off overpass and lands on roof in DWI crash, cops say

A man died when the SUV he was a passenger in drove over the side of a highway overpass and landed on its roof, Louisiana police say.

Lebis Adonal Aguilar, 19, was a passenger in a 2008 Lincoln Navigator that drove off of U.S. Highway 90 near Amelia, according to a Dec. 23 state police news release. The wreck occurred just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Police said the Lincoln’s driver was traveling behind a 2022 RAM 2500 towing a trailer in the right lane at a high speed. To avoid a collision with the back of the trailer, the Lincoln’s driver swerved to the left, but overcorrected, which caused the SUV to turn and sideswipe the RAM.

The Lincoln then collided with the roadside barrier and flew over the edge of the elevated highway, landing on its roof, police said.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. The driver of the RAM was uninjured.

After the wreck, investigators said they determined that the Lincoln driver was impaired at the time of the crash. The driverwas arrested for driving while impaired, vehicular homicide and careless operation.

Amelia is about 80 miles west of New Orleans.

