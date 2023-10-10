19-year-old killed by suspected hit-run driver identified by Fresno County Coroner

A woman pedestrian killed Oct. 3 when she was struck by a car at Ashlan and Valentine avenues was identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner.

Investigators at the scene said it appeared that the driver who struck Corina Samuels, 19, of Fresno, made no effort to stop after striking her in an 11:20 p.m. collision.

The investigators said Samuels and a female companion were not in a crosswalk while crossing Ashlan when they were struck by the dark-colored car, which sped away from the scene.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call 559-621-7000.