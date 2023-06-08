19-year-old killed in single-vehicle highway crash near St. George

The victim was the driver and sole occupant, RCMP said. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man from Baillie, N.B.

Officers were called to Highway 1, near St. George, on Tuesday, around 5:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Chris Henderson.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries, he said in a statement.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

Members of the Eastern Charlotte Regional Fire Service, Ambulance New Brunswick and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office all attended the scene.