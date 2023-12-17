19-year-old Denwit Boriboonsub wins first Asian Tour title by three shots over LIV Golf’s Henrik Stenson

Denwit Boriboonsub of Thailand made his first Asian Tour title Sunday his third win in three weeks.

The 19-year-old shot 7-under 64 to win the Saudi Open on Sunday to finish at 18 under and win by three shots over LIV Golf’s Henrik Stenson. The season-ending tournament was held at the at the Riyadh Golf Club.

Boriboonsub won the Aramco Invitational two weeks ago on the Asian Development Tour and then claimed the Thailand Open.

“It is an unbelievable feeling because it is incredible winning three weeks in a row. It is like magic,” Boriboonsub said.

Stenson is a former champion of the tournament.

“I came in with two months off, so it was a good opportunity for me to kind of see where we’re at and what needs to be worked more on when we start preparing for next year in the middle of January,” he said.

Travis Smyth of Australia finished third.

