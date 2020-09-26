19-year-old Dalit girl in ICU after gangrape, assault in UP's Hathras; one accused arrested

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was gangraped allegedly by four upper caste men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, reports said. The accused are said to have attempted to strangulate her and she is now admitted to a hospital in Aligarh after suffering serious injuries.

The girl, who is out of danger but still in the intensive care unit (ICU), told the police on Tuesday that the four men raped her on 14 September when she had gone to collect fodder for animals.

According to The Indian Express, the girl's tongue was cut off and she has sustained severe injuries on her spinal cord and her neck.

The initial medical report by the hospital has confirmed strangulation and assault. Doctors said further examination is being conducted to confirm rape.

Based on her brother's complaint, earlier the police had booked a man identified as Sandeep for attempt to murder and under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, The Times of India reported.

Speaking to The Times of India, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir on Tuesday said that based on the girl's statement, gangrape charges were added to the FIR and three others were booked.

"One accused has been held and the others, too, will be soon arrested," said Vir.

One of the doctors treating her said, "Due to the damaged spinal cord, the victim has quadriplegia (paralysis in all four limbs) and is not able to breathe properly."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Deepak Kumar, after meeting the girl, alleged that the accused was threatening her and her family.

He further said a detailed report on the matter will be given to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and State President Ajay Kumar Lallu.

According to Scroll, Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki met the complainant's family members and demanded action against the police officers for the delay in recording her statement. He said that no injustice to members of the Dalit community would be tolerated.

