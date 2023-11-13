19-year-old charged with murder after man found shot in North Raleigh dies

Raleigh police have charged a 19-year-old with murder after a man shot last week on Highline Street died.

Kevin Lamar Bowser has been arrested in the death of 22-year-old Isaiah Michael Anderson, according to a news release.

Police responded to shots fired at around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Highline Street. They found Anderson with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are still investigating the shooting..

They ask anyone who may have information to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.