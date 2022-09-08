19-year-old charged in Central Kentucky drug investigation, police say

A 19-year-old man out of Lincoln County has been arrested after a multi-agency drug investigation in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police.

An investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force determined that Dalton Roe, of Crab Orchard, was involved in trafficking illegal drugs in Central Kentucky, including Madison County, police said. State police said the investigation resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.

Roe was charged with numerous drug-related charges as a result of the investigation, including trafficking at least 100 grams of heroin, according to state police.

Roe is being held at the Rockcastle County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.

The Madison County Drug Task Force is comprised of detectives from the Richmond Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.