19-year-old British teenager killed in Gaza

The IDF announced the deaths of three soldiers killed while defending their homeland

A 19-year-old British teenager has been killed in Gaza while fighting for the Israel Defense Force (IDF), according to reports.

Binyamin Needham, who is of dual nationality, moved to Israel with his family 10 years ago, according to the Mail Online.

He is believed to be the second British national, after Nathanel Young, to have been killed whilst serving in the IDF since the October 7 attacks.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.