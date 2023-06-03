19-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting, Fort Worth police say

A suspect in the shooting that killed a 24-year-old in south Fort Worth in May was arrested Saturday, officials said.

Jamaion Wilson, 19, was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail around 2:45 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Daron Jamal Jackson, according to police records.

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of South Freeway on May 9 regarding a shooting call, police said. They found Jackson, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Jackson was involved in an altercation with multiple suspects before the shooting, according to police. The suspects shot the victim and then fled the scene. It’s not clear how many suspects were involved.