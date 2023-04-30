19-year-old arrested after 2 dead, 4 injured in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, house party shooting

Police on Sunday arrested a suspect in a shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast that left two teens dead and four others injured.

Authorities responding to the scene in Bay St. Louis found six shooting victims, all between the ages of 15 and 18, the Bay St. Louis Police Department said in a news release.

Bay St. Louis is about 15 miles west of Gulfport.

Two teens were taken to nearby hospitals before the officers' arrival, and responders transported the four others to hospitals in New Orleans and Slidell. The two youths who died were 18 and 16, the department said.

Police arrested Cameron Everest Brand, 19, at his home in Pass Christian. Brand was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, which have been upgraded to homicide.

Two of the victims attended Bay High School in Bay St. Louis, and four attended Hancock High School in Kiln. None of the victims attended Bay High’s prom, which was held on Saturday.

Earlier this month, four people were killed and 32 were injured during a shooting at a 16th birthday party in Alabama.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, house shooting: 2 dead; suspect arrested