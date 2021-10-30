'19 Kids and Counting' star Jim Bob Duggar announces candidacy for Arkansas State Senate

Jim Bob Duggar, the reality TV father on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" is now counting on votes as he runs for Arkansas state Senator.

Duggar announced his candidacy from the Duggar family's official Facebook page saying he was "honored" and looks forward to "being a voice in the Arkansas State senate."

"I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation. Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs," Duggar wrote in the announcement.

The state senate campaign comes while his eldest son Josh Duggar faces federal child pornography charges where, if found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each of the two counts.

Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle Duggar responded to their son's indictment in July after TLC canceled the family's spinoff "Counting On." The couple didn't directly acknowledge the scandal, though they reflected on sharing their story, which included "some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced."

"We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years," the statement added.

TLC canceled "19 Kids and Counting" in 2015 following a sexual abuse scandal involving Josh, who later admitted to having a porn addiction and cheating on his wife.

Jim Bob Duggar served constituents as a representative in the Arkansas House of Representatives for one term between 1999 and 2002, according to the statement.

"Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life. It’s time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs, and our constitutional liberties first," he wrote in the Friday statement.

