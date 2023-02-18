19 Items That Will Magically Give You More Storage If Your Rented Home Lacks Crucial Cupboard Space

You don't even realise how much space you've got left to use

Having enough storage is a necessity for any home, but if you’re renting, it can often be a struggle to find temporary, clever solutions that will store all your belongings and won’t put your deposit in jeopardy.

If your current home has an aversion to cupboards, or you haven’t got much space to work with, we’ve found many compact and stylish ways that can give you more storage – without upsetting your landlord...

This 6-tier wire shelving unit requires no drilling into your walls

This six-tier shelving unit is perfect for making the most of vertical space in your home, without needing to drill into the wall.

£65.99 at Amazon

Need to bag things away but strapped for room? These vacuum storage bags make it easier than ever

Reduce the volume of bedding, spare clothes and more by up to 80% with these vacuum storage bags (and save yourself space in the process).

£14.10 at Amazon

Say bye-bye to your messy pan drawer with this set of 4 cupboard door pan lid holders

Got a lack of cupboard space for storing pots and pans? These stick-on Joseph Joseph holders are a great way to keep pan lids neat and out of the way.

£12 for four at Amazon

This handy bathroom storage box is the perfect home for your cleaning products

This slimline storage box (with lid) is perfect for filling with bathroom essentials – from bleach to toilet rolls – and slotting down the side of your loo.

£26.99 at Amazon

This wheeled storage caddy gives you easy access to your cleaning products

Get the most out of the space in each of your cupboards with this compact storage caddy. Its handy wheels gives you on-hand easy access whenever you need.

£19 at Amazon

Jazz up your bathroom with this sleek under sink cabinet

An instant fix for a bathroom with little storage, this under-sink cabinet simply slots around the neck of the sink.

£47.99 at Amazon

This compact cutlery organiser will free up space in your drawers

Whether your cutlery drawer is on the small side or you simply want to save room, this Joseph Joseph compact cutlery tray is the perfect space saver.

£14.99 at Amazon

Keep your cupboards organised with this Lazy Susan turntable

This Lazy Susan turntable cupboard organiser is perfect for keeping all your favourite table sauces, seasonings, or drinks neatly together.

£13.75 at Amazon

These space saving, 5-in-1 clothes hangers are a must-have for your wardrobe

Swap out your normal hangers for these space-saving alternatives and get four times as many clothes on your rail or in your wardrobe.

£24.99 for two packs at Amazon

If you find your bedside table is often cluttered, then this shelf organiser is a great solution

No need to worry about damaging the wall with this stick on shelf. Complete with a handy slot for feeding device cables through for charging, it fits perfectly by the bed.

£10.99 at Amazon

Give your dirty laundry a new home with this woven basket

Keep dirty laundry off the floor with this woven laundry basket. Or, alternatively, use it to store excess towels, throws, or even bedding.

£26.29 at Amazon

This double clothes rail clothes rack is perfect for those whose wardrobes are bursting at the seams

Need extra closet space or don't have a wardrobe at all? This double clothes rail is a great buy. Plus, having your clothes on display will force you to keep your rail nice and organised.

£42.99 at Amazon

Make the most of under your bed with this 3 pack of storage bags

These 75 litre foldable clothes storage bags fit perfectly under the bed, great for some easily accessible hidden storage.

£15.29 at Amazon

This rotating makeup organiser keeps all your products tidily tucked away

Keep your beauty products organised with this rotating organiser – it's perfect for popping on your nightstand beside your bed for easy access.

£16.99 at Amazon

Expand your bathroom with this over the door storage

This over-door basket storage is ideal for adding to the back of your bathroom door. Hang clean towels on the hooks and fill the shelves with all your bathtime essentials.

£19.54 at Amazon

Get the most out of your wardrobe with this set of 4 stackable box organisers

Take full advantage of your wardrobe with these stackable wardrobe storage boxes for making use of every inch of space. Say goodbye to messy piles of clothes and opt for these handy shelves.

£40.99 at Amazon

This handy wheeled storage trolley makes for a modern coffee table

Instead of a single-tiered coffee table, opt for a three-tiered storage trolley. Pick an on-trend colour, like this mint hue, and it can look oh-so chic.

£35.99 at Amazon

Separate the products in your drawers with these trays

Whether your kitchen cupboards or bedroom chest of drawers are in need of an organisation overhaul, these storage trays are sure to come in handy.

£25.99 at Amazon

This over door storage organiser

Hook one of these over the door organisers, fitted with large pockets, on each bedroom and bathroom door for added storage space. You could even add them to your wardrobe doors for additional storage.

£19.99 at Amazon

