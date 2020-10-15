19 Incredible Movie Transformations That Left These Hollywood Stars Unrecognisable

Colin Farrell left film fans open-mouthed when they got their first glimpse of the Irish actor in the upcoming Batman reboot, with a transformation that left him unrecognisable
But Colin isn’t the first star to undergo a dramatic change to his appearance for the sake of a role.
Here’s our round-up of the most incredible transformations to ever grace the big screen...
Colin Farrell
Colin is set to appear as Oswald Cobblepot – otherwise known as the classic comic book villain The Penguin – in The Batman, which is due for release in March 2022. The Irish star looked unrecognisable in heavy prosthetics on the set of the blockbuster in Liverpool.
Charlize Theron
Who knew makeup could turn one of Hollywood’s most beautiful people into someone so unrecognisable? When Charlize appeared on screen as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, we couldn’t believe our eyes. She went on to win the Oscar for Best Actress, an accolade we think was well deserved.
Jared Leto
Jared lost a ton of weight and bleached off his eyebrows to play the role of transgender AIDS sufferer Rayon in 2014′s Dallas Buyers Club. The role won the actor/singer a Golden Globe, as well as an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Jared Leto (again)
Dallas Buyers Club wasn’t the first time Jared Leto went on a drastic diet for a film role. But back in 2007 he piled the weight ON to play John Lennon’s assassin Mark Chapman in Chapter 27.
Matthew McConaughey
It wasn’t just Jared Leto who underwent a radical transformation for Dallas Buyers Club. Matthew McConaughey lost almost a quarter of his own body weight to play AIDS sufferer Ron Woodfroof, which he won an Oscar for. Despite admitting a loss of sex drive and occasional irritability while he was dieting, the actor also claimed the calorie restriction led to increased mental agility: “What I lost down there, I gained up here,” he said at the time.
Mariah Carey
Mariah played a social worker in Precious, which was an awards season favourite...