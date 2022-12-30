19 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100,000 a Year

Daria Uhlig
·11 min read
PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

Choosing a career can be an overwhelming decision thanks to the vast array of options available to you. So, aiming high and setting a six-figure salary goal could be a smart move -- it narrows down your choices and might even help you secure a bright financial future.

Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of Life
Read: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

To find jobs where you can earn more than $100,000 a year, GOBankingRates analyzed all occupations from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that paid a 2021 median salary between $100,000-$150,000 AND had an employment growth outlook for 2021-2031 that was "faster than average" or "much faster than average." In addition, the study found each occupation's top-paying metropolitan area. All data was collected and is up to date as of November 29, 2022.

razyph / Getty Images/iStockphoto
razyph / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Veterinarian

  • Salary: $120,520

A Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and a state license to practice can earn you a six-figure salary as a veterinarian. Although the professional services industry has the highest concentration of veterinarians, and most work in private clinics and hospitals, you can also build a career within social advocacy organizations and museums and historical sites. Specialties include companion animal, food animal and food safety and inspection vets.

Anticipated job growth from 2021 to 2031 is expected to be robust at 19%. California's San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area is the most lucrative metro-area market, with an annual median wage of $144,440.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think People Should Invest In Crypto?

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

18. Information Security Analyst

  • Salary: $100,910

Data scientists collect, structure and analyze data to gain insights that can be used to solve problems, make decisions, create processes and perform a host of other functions. Most data scientists have at least a bachelor's degree in math, statistics, computer science or a related field, but some employers require a graduate degree.

For the highest-paying jobs, head to the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California, metropolitan area, where the median wage for data scientists is $157,110 per year.

PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

17. Database Architect

  • Salary: $101,000

Database architects devise ways to store and organize information to keep it secure and make it accessible to authorized individuals within an organization. You'll need a bachelor's degree in computer and information technology or a related field to land a position.

Expected job growth through 2031 sits at 9%, or 12,800 jobs. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California, is the highest-paying metropolitan market. Database architects there earn an annual median wage of $187,070.

sturti / Getty Images
sturti / Getty Images

16. Medical and Health Services Manager

  • Salary: $101,340

Medical and health services managers oversee medical and health services in accordance with laws, regulations and technological standards. Some run medical or health facilities, whereas others focus on a particular clinical specialty or department. Medical and health services managers can also manage group medical practices. A bachelor's degree will get your foot in the door, but some employers prefer candidates to have a master's. As this is not an entry-level job, you'll also need related clinical or administrative experience.

This field should see a 28% increase in jobs through 2031, for a gain of 136,200 positions. The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California, metro area has the nation's highest mean salary -- $162,110, which is about 60% more than the national median.

FatCamera / Getty Images
FatCamera / Getty Images

15. Biochemist and Biophysicist

  • Salary: $102,270

Biochemists and biophysicists conduct research to examine how biological processes work and devise solutions to problems affecting living things. Their work has applications in fields as diverse as medicine, agriculture and energy. To become a biochemist or biophysicist, you'll need at least a undergraduate degree for an entry-level position and a Ph.D. to work in research and development.

These scientists have the best earnings opportunity in the Boston-Cambridge metropolitan area. Biochemists and biophysicists there earn a median wage of $135,070. Job prospects are good -- 15% job growth is forecast through 2021.

CasarsaGuru / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CasarsaGuru / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Information Security Analyst

  • Salary: $102,600

Information security analysts design and implement measures to keep computer systems and networks safe from security breaches. They also investigate breaches when they occur and create disaster recovery plans to restore systems following a breach. Most work in computer systems design-related services, but the finance and insurance industries are also important sources of analyst jobs. To qualify, you'll need a bachelor's degree in a computer field, related experience and ideally, a professional certification such as Certified Information Systems Security Professional.

Qualified individuals should have no trouble finding an information security analyst job, as growth is expected to reach an impressive 35% through 2031. Maximize your earnings by looking for employment in the San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, California, market, where the annual mean wage is $150,820.

sanjeri / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sanjeri / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Chemical Engineer

  • Salary: $105,550

Chemical engineers apply scientific and mathematical principles to problems involving the manufacture and use of chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, fuel and other products. Most work for engineering services and in research and development. A bachelor's degree in chemical engineering or similar degree is usually required, and internships and co-op programs can be helpful as well.

Chemical engineering jobs are expected to grow 14% through 2031, which is much faster than average for all occupations. The highest-paying jobs are in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas, metro area, where chemical engineers earn a mean salary of $173,640.

Adam Gregor / Shutterstock.com
Adam Gregor / Shutterstock.com

12. Actuary

  • Salary: $105,900

Working primarily for finance and insurance companies, actuaries use statistical data to estimate the probability and financial costs of events like accidents and death, and then devise strategies to mitigate the risk and enhance profitability.

The outlook is good for those entering the field. Growth is expected to reach 21% through 2031, which would mean 5,900 new jobs. You'll need a bachelor's degree in math, statistics or a related field to get an actuary position, but you don't need prior experience -- you'll train on the job.

Actuaries who work in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, metro area earn the highest annual mean wage -- $245,520.

Viktoriia Hnatiuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Viktoriia Hnatiuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Software Developer

  • Salary: $109,020

If your interests lie in coding, a career as a software developer, quality assurance analyst or tester can earn you a great salary doing what you love. These individuals usually work in teams to design and test computer software to find, report and resolve problems. Although you can get a job in this field with a bachelor's degree in computer and information technology, software developers sometimes need a graduate degree.

As with several other high-paying technology-related jobs on this list, you'll earn the best pay if you work in the San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, California, metropolitan area, where the annual mean salary is $138,360[x]. And your job prospects are excellent -- the employment growth outlook is 25% through 2031, which would add 411,400 jobs.

PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

10. Public Relations Manager

  • Salary: $119,860

After accumulating years of work experience, you can aim for a position as a public relations and fundraising manager. These professionals create materials to enhance the public image of their employer, and they also direct campaigns to raise donations for their organization. You will also need at least a bachelor's degree for this position and potentially a master's degree.

Employment in the field is projected to grow by 8%, or 8,100 jobs. The best opportunities are located in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area -- the annual mean wage for public relations and fundraising managers in this region is $195,770.

aldomurillo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aldomurillo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Physician Assistant

  • Salary: $121,530

A physician assistant career might appeal to those who want to work in patient care but want a more clinical experience than nursing provides -- without the long years of school and training to become a physician. PAs perform patient exams, order tests, diagnose illnesses and injuries and provide hands-on treatment under the supervision of a physician. Job requirements include a master's degree and a license, which requires passing an exam. Many PA candidates have experience working as an RN, emergency medical technician or paramedic.

The job outlook for PAs is excellent, with 28% growth expected through 2031. For top earnings, look to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where the annual mean wage for PAs is $167,240.

andresr / iStock.com
andresr / iStock.com

8. Nurse Anesthetist

  • Salary: $123,780

Nurse anesthetists are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia, monitor patients while they're under anesthesia and care for patients after their procedures. In addition to graduate-level study, passing RN and APRN exams and earning licenses to practice, nurse anesthetists must maintain board certification through the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.

Job prospects for nurse anesthetists are excellent, with 40% growth expected through 2031. Nurse anesthetists' nationwide median salary is excellent, and their best metro-area earnings are the highest of any job in this ranking -- $298,890 in the Springfield, Illinois, metropolitan area.

AMR Image / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AMR Image / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Optometrist

  • Salary: $124,300

Optometrists are doctors who diagnose and treat vision problems as well as eye injuries and diseases. Three years of post-secondary education are required for acceptance into a four-year program leading to a Doctor of Optometry degree, but most candidates complete a bachelor's degree before entering an O.D. program. Graduates who wish to specialize may complete a yearlong residency program after graduation.

The job outlook for optometrists is good, with 10% growth expected through 2031. Optometrists who practice in Wilmington, North Carolina, earn the highest annual mean salary -- $198,370.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

6. Lawyer

  • Salary: $127,990

Lawyers advise clients on legal matters and represent them in resolving their issues and disputes. Most lawyers work in private offices or in corporate legal offices, although government employment is also common. To practice in most states, you must graduate from a three-year Juris Doctor program and pass a rigorous licensing exam. 

The most lucrative market for practicing law is the San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, California, area, where lawyers earn an annual mean salary of $231,200[x]. The job outlook is faster than average, with 10% growth expected to add 80,200 jobs through 2031.

shotbydave / Getty Images
shotbydave / Getty Images

5. Petroleum Engineer

  • Salary: $130,850

Petroleum engineers find ways to extract oil and gas from underground deposits. Travel opportunities abound for petroleum engineers, as oil and gas companies often operate globally. To qualify, you'll need a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering or another engineering discipline. Some schools offer a five-year program where you earn bachelor's and master's degrees at the same time.

Jobs for petroleum engineers are expected to grow 8% through 2031, for a gain of 1,900 jobs. The highest-paid petroleum engineers work in the New York City and Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey, metro area, where they earn an annual mean salary of $214,700.

laurence dutton / Getty Images
laurence dutton / Getty Images

4. Computer and Information Research Scientist

  • Salary: $131,490

If you're leaning toward a career in computer and information science, you're in luck -- it's one of the faster-growing industries on GOBankingRates' list. The annual mean wage for these positions in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California, metropolitan area -- the nation's most lucrative for this role -- is $209,890.

You'll need a master's degree in computer science or a related field to get the job. But with employment projected to shoot upward by 21%, or 7,100 jobs, through 2031, there's a good chance that your degree will pay for itself in record time.

gilaxia / Getty Images
gilaxia / Getty Images

3. Financial Manager

  • Salary: $131,710

Financial managers are tasked with the financial well-being of an organization, and their responsibilities include directing investment activities, producing financial reports and developing long-term strategies to meet the goals of their employers. Typically, you will need a bachelor's degree for this position, as well as five or more years of experience in a business or financial occupation. This can include prior experience as an accountant, auditor, securities sales agent or financial analyst.

The job outlook for financial managers is overwhelmingly positive: Employment is projected to grow by a healthy 17% through 2031, which means an increase of 123,100 jobs. The highest-paid financial managers can be found earning an annual mean wage of $209,100 in the metropolitan area encompassing New York City and Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey.

Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images
Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images

2. Marketing Manager

  • Salary: $133,380

A marketing manager devises strategies for generating interest in their company's products and services and looks for opportunities to introduce those products and services to new markets. Most positions require a bachelor's degree in business or communications and experience in marketing, advertising, promotions or sales.

Marketing managers earn an average salary of $210,280 per year in the highest-paying metropolitan market -- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California. Job growth is solid as well, with an increase of 10%, or 33,700 jobs, expected through 2031.

domin_domin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
domin_domin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Physicist

  • Salary: $147,450

As a physicist, you'll conduct research, develop theories based on experiments and observation and come up with ways to apply physical laws and theories. For jobs in academia and research, you will need to obtain a Ph.D.

Fascination with the physical world can pay off in a big way for physicists, who earn an average salary of $199,830 per year in the Philadelphia metro area, which includes Wilmington, Delaware, and Camden, New Jersey. Job growth is solid as well, with an increase of 8% -- or 2,000 jobs -- expected through 2031.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 19 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100,000 a Year

Latest Stories

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Travis Kelce. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

    DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to push the lever that would unveil the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team's arena. It already had been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper. Not that there ever was any question. “That jump shot, just going up to the sky, creating all type of rain,” said Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, whose team was playing the Mavericks in the Christmas Day game that follo

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou