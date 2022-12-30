19 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100,000 a Year

PeopleImages / iStock.com

Choosing a career can be an overwhelming decision thanks to the vast array of options available to you. So, aiming high and setting a six-figure salary goal could be a smart move -- it narrows down your choices and might even help you secure a bright financial future.

To find jobs where you can earn more than $100,000 a year, GOBankingRates analyzed all occupations from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that paid a 2021 median salary between $100,000-$150,000 AND had an employment growth outlook for 2021-2031 that was "faster than average" or "much faster than average." In addition, the study found each occupation's top-paying metropolitan area. All data was collected and is up to date as of November 29, 2022.

razyph / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Veterinarian

Salary: $120,520

A Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and a state license to practice can earn you a six-figure salary as a veterinarian. Although the professional services industry has the highest concentration of veterinarians, and most work in private clinics and hospitals, you can also build a career within social advocacy organizations and museums and historical sites. Specialties include companion animal, food animal and food safety and inspection vets.

Anticipated job growth from 2021 to 2031 is expected to be robust at 19%. California's San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area is the most lucrative metro-area market, with an annual median wage of $144,440.

SolStock / Getty Images

18. Information Security Analyst

Salary: $100,910

Data scientists collect, structure and analyze data to gain insights that can be used to solve problems, make decisions, create processes and perform a host of other functions. Most data scientists have at least a bachelor's degree in math, statistics, computer science or a related field, but some employers require a graduate degree.

For the highest-paying jobs, head to the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California, metropolitan area, where the median wage for data scientists is $157,110 per year.

PeopleImages / Getty Images

17. Database Architect

Salary: $101,000

Database architects devise ways to store and organize information to keep it secure and make it accessible to authorized individuals within an organization. You'll need a bachelor's degree in computer and information technology or a related field to land a position.

Expected job growth through 2031 sits at 9%, or 12,800 jobs. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California, is the highest-paying metropolitan market. Database architects there earn an annual median wage of $187,070.

sturti / Getty Images

16. Medical and Health Services Manager

Salary: $101,340

Medical and health services managers oversee medical and health services in accordance with laws, regulations and technological standards. Some run medical or health facilities, whereas others focus on a particular clinical specialty or department. Medical and health services managers can also manage group medical practices. A bachelor's degree will get your foot in the door, but some employers prefer candidates to have a master's. As this is not an entry-level job, you'll also need related clinical or administrative experience.

This field should see a 28% increase in jobs through 2031, for a gain of 136,200 positions. The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California, metro area has the nation's highest mean salary -- $162,110, which is about 60% more than the national median.

FatCamera / Getty Images

15. Biochemist and Biophysicist

Salary: $102,270

Biochemists and biophysicists conduct research to examine how biological processes work and devise solutions to problems affecting living things. Their work has applications in fields as diverse as medicine, agriculture and energy. To become a biochemist or biophysicist, you'll need at least a undergraduate degree for an entry-level position and a Ph.D. to work in research and development.

These scientists have the best earnings opportunity in the Boston-Cambridge metropolitan area. Biochemists and biophysicists there earn a median wage of $135,070. Job prospects are good -- 15% job growth is forecast through 2021.

CasarsaGuru / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Information Security Analyst

Salary: $102,600

Information security analysts design and implement measures to keep computer systems and networks safe from security breaches. They also investigate breaches when they occur and create disaster recovery plans to restore systems following a breach. Most work in computer systems design-related services, but the finance and insurance industries are also important sources of analyst jobs. To qualify, you'll need a bachelor's degree in a computer field, related experience and ideally, a professional certification such as Certified Information Systems Security Professional.

Qualified individuals should have no trouble finding an information security analyst job, as growth is expected to reach an impressive 35% through 2031. Maximize your earnings by looking for employment in the San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, California, market, where the annual mean wage is $150,820.

sanjeri / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Chemical Engineer

Salary: $105,550

Chemical engineers apply scientific and mathematical principles to problems involving the manufacture and use of chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, fuel and other products. Most work for engineering services and in research and development. A bachelor's degree in chemical engineering or similar degree is usually required, and internships and co-op programs can be helpful as well.

Chemical engineering jobs are expected to grow 14% through 2031, which is much faster than average for all occupations. The highest-paying jobs are in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas, metro area, where chemical engineers earn a mean salary of $173,640.

Adam Gregor / Shutterstock.com

12. Actuary

Salary: $105,900

Working primarily for finance and insurance companies, actuaries use statistical data to estimate the probability and financial costs of events like accidents and death, and then devise strategies to mitigate the risk and enhance profitability.

The outlook is good for those entering the field. Growth is expected to reach 21% through 2031, which would mean 5,900 new jobs. You'll need a bachelor's degree in math, statistics or a related field to get an actuary position, but you don't need prior experience -- you'll train on the job.

Actuaries who work in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, metro area earn the highest annual mean wage -- $245,520.

Viktoriia Hnatiuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Software Developer

Salary: $109,020

If your interests lie in coding, a career as a software developer, quality assurance analyst or tester can earn you a great salary doing what you love. These individuals usually work in teams to design and test computer software to find, report and resolve problems. Although you can get a job in this field with a bachelor's degree in computer and information technology, software developers sometimes need a graduate degree.

As with several other high-paying technology-related jobs on this list, you'll earn the best pay if you work in the San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, California, metropolitan area, where the annual mean salary is $138,360[x]. And your job prospects are excellent -- the employment growth outlook is 25% through 2031, which would add 411,400 jobs.

PeopleImages / Getty Images

10. Public Relations Manager

Salary: $119,860

After accumulating years of work experience, you can aim for a position as a public relations and fundraising manager. These professionals create materials to enhance the public image of their employer, and they also direct campaigns to raise donations for their organization. You will also need at least a bachelor's degree for this position and potentially a master's degree.

Employment in the field is projected to grow by 8%, or 8,100 jobs. The best opportunities are located in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area -- the annual mean wage for public relations and fundraising managers in this region is $195,770.

aldomurillo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Physician Assistant

Salary: $121,530

A physician assistant career might appeal to those who want to work in patient care but want a more clinical experience than nursing provides -- without the long years of school and training to become a physician. PAs perform patient exams, order tests, diagnose illnesses and injuries and provide hands-on treatment under the supervision of a physician. Job requirements include a master's degree and a license, which requires passing an exam. Many PA candidates have experience working as an RN, emergency medical technician or paramedic.

The job outlook for PAs is excellent, with 28% growth expected through 2031. For top earnings, look to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where the annual mean wage for PAs is $167,240.

andresr / iStock.com

8. Nurse Anesthetist

Salary: $123,780

Nurse anesthetists are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia, monitor patients while they're under anesthesia and care for patients after their procedures. In addition to graduate-level study, passing RN and APRN exams and earning licenses to practice, nurse anesthetists must maintain board certification through the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.

Job prospects for nurse anesthetists are excellent, with 40% growth expected through 2031. Nurse anesthetists' nationwide median salary is excellent, and their best metro-area earnings are the highest of any job in this ranking -- $298,890 in the Springfield, Illinois, metropolitan area.

AMR Image / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Optometrist

Salary: $124,300

Optometrists are doctors who diagnose and treat vision problems as well as eye injuries and diseases. Three years of post-secondary education are required for acceptance into a four-year program leading to a Doctor of Optometry degree, but most candidates complete a bachelor's degree before entering an O.D. program. Graduates who wish to specialize may complete a yearlong residency program after graduation.

The job outlook for optometrists is good, with 10% growth expected through 2031. Optometrists who practice in Wilmington, North Carolina, earn the highest annual mean salary -- $198,370.

Shutterstock.com

6. Lawyer

Salary: $127,990

Lawyers advise clients on legal matters and represent them in resolving their issues and disputes. Most lawyers work in private offices or in corporate legal offices, although government employment is also common. To practice in most states, you must graduate from a three-year Juris Doctor program and pass a rigorous licensing exam.

The most lucrative market for practicing law is the San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, California, area, where lawyers earn an annual mean salary of $231,200[x]. The job outlook is faster than average, with 10% growth expected to add 80,200 jobs through 2031.

shotbydave / Getty Images

5. Petroleum Engineer

Salary: $130,850

Petroleum engineers find ways to extract oil and gas from underground deposits. Travel opportunities abound for petroleum engineers, as oil and gas companies often operate globally. To qualify, you'll need a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering or another engineering discipline. Some schools offer a five-year program where you earn bachelor's and master's degrees at the same time.

Jobs for petroleum engineers are expected to grow 8% through 2031, for a gain of 1,900 jobs. The highest-paid petroleum engineers work in the New York City and Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey, metro area, where they earn an annual mean salary of $214,700.

laurence dutton / Getty Images

4. Computer and Information Research Scientist

Salary: $131,490

If you're leaning toward a career in computer and information science, you're in luck -- it's one of the faster-growing industries on GOBankingRates' list. The annual mean wage for these positions in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California, metropolitan area -- the nation's most lucrative for this role -- is $209,890.

You'll need a master's degree in computer science or a related field to get the job. But with employment projected to shoot upward by 21%, or 7,100 jobs, through 2031, there's a good chance that your degree will pay for itself in record time.

gilaxia / Getty Images

3. Financial Manager

Salary: $131,710

Financial managers are tasked with the financial well-being of an organization, and their responsibilities include directing investment activities, producing financial reports and developing long-term strategies to meet the goals of their employers. Typically, you will need a bachelor's degree for this position, as well as five or more years of experience in a business or financial occupation. This can include prior experience as an accountant, auditor, securities sales agent or financial analyst.

The job outlook for financial managers is overwhelmingly positive: Employment is projected to grow by a healthy 17% through 2031, which means an increase of 123,100 jobs. The highest-paid financial managers can be found earning an annual mean wage of $209,100 in the metropolitan area encompassing New York City and Newark and Jersey City, New Jersey.

Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images

2. Marketing Manager

Salary: $133,380

A marketing manager devises strategies for generating interest in their company's products and services and looks for opportunities to introduce those products and services to new markets. Most positions require a bachelor's degree in business or communications and experience in marketing, advertising, promotions or sales.

Marketing managers earn an average salary of $210,280 per year in the highest-paying metropolitan market -- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California. Job growth is solid as well, with an increase of 10%, or 33,700 jobs, expected through 2031.

domin_domin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Physicist

Salary: $147,450

As a physicist, you'll conduct research, develop theories based on experiments and observation and come up with ways to apply physical laws and theories. For jobs in academia and research, you will need to obtain a Ph.D.

Fascination with the physical world can pay off in a big way for physicists, who earn an average salary of $199,830 per year in the Philadelphia metro area, which includes Wilmington, Delaware, and Camden, New Jersey. Job growth is solid as well, with an increase of 8% -- or 2,000 jobs -- expected through 2031.

