19 Healthy Habits the Glamour Staff Is Taking Into 2024

The below list of healthy habits were complied by the Glamour team in the spirit of permanently dismantling toxic traditional New Year's resolutions—which mostly are designed to make us feel terrible and spend money on things we think we need to live a more fulfilling life. It's part of our series Smart Goals, which offers judgement-free and tactical advice on how to set some, well, smart goals for yourself during the new year that feel realistic and sane. The healthy habits below are things that we've found work for us, from ways to improve sleep, get you steps in, learn tools to reframe your thinking, and more.

Turn soft lights on before it gets dark

To help with the emotional turmoil of 4:30 p.m. sunsets, I turn on my coziest lights about an hour before the sun goes down. This way, you get a smooth transition to a comfortable nighttime vibe. My partner and I call it "Swede-ing" the house since we learned it from a Scandinavian woman on TikTok. —Anastasia Sanger, social video producer

Always make your bed.

There's that famous speech from a Navy Seal forever ago where he says "If you want to change the world, make your bed," which, sure, but at the very least it's nice to start the day tackling your first small (annoying) task. —Brie Schwartz, commerce director

Set a social media cut-off time and follow it.

If you struggle to do so, download an app like “AppBlock” that does it for you. Aimlessly scrolling social is one of the worst things you can do right before bed. It makes it harder to fall asleep and keeps you up later than you might want to be. Since I’ve started doing this my sleep has improved so much. And If you really want to go nuts, keep your phone out of your room at night. —Danielle Sinay, associate beauty editor

Stop taking things so personally.

Recently, someone close to me gently suggested I pick up a copy of The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz because of how frequently I think people are mad at me, the amount of time I spend obsessing over a person's tone, and the way I read into other people's replies. I'm not the self-help type, but the second “agreement” Ruiz lays out can be life-changing: don't take anything personally.

He writes: "Nothing other people do is because of you. It is because of themselves. All people live in their own dream, in their own mind; they are in a completely different world from the one we live in. When we take something personally, we make the assumption that they know what is in our world, and we try to impose our world on their world.” It takes time and practice to learn, but I'm getting there.—Perrie Samotin, digital director

Find doctors who don't discount you.

There are far too many physicians who write women off as hysterical, belittle our concerns, or just memorized a bunch of shit in med school and have no idea what they're doing on a patient-to-patient basis. As I get older, I refuse to continue with medical professionals who don't take into account the words I'm saying about my own body. —PS

Take care of your clothing

Twice a year, usually when the seasons change, I inspect my most-worn pieces for damage—stains, scuffs, tears, even loose threads—and repair what I can. Anything I can't do myself, I take to the tailor or dry cleaner. And don't forget your shoes! Scrub your white sneakers, polish and condition your leather boots, and drop your most well-worn shoes at the cobbler to get resoled. Getting dressed is much less daunting when I know that my favorite pieces are in great condition. The closet refresh also helps curb my desire to constantly replace my wardrobe staples by compulsively "adding to cart." —Sam Reed, senior entertainment editor

Don't underestimate the power of pajamas

Instead of falling asleep in old sweats and a tee, always have comfortable pajamas you're excited put on at bedtime. It helps me to fall asleep and improves my overall sleep hygiene since it signals to my brain that it’s time for bed. —DS

Don't overpack your schedule.

I feel like so many friends are filling their weekends with brunches, shopping, dinners, and honestly, it looks too exhausting (and it is). I wish I could have that kind of energy, but after the work week, I need the weekends to recharge. —Jessica Radloff, senior west coast editor

Wash your makeup brushes!

Really though. —Lindy Segal, contributor

Walk and talk on the phone.

I try and do an early morning loop of (New York's) Prospect Park two to three times a week. I'll use the time to call my sisters and family in England when the time zone can be in my favor!—Natasha Pearlman, executive editor

…or do it IRL.

I go on a walk with my best friend nearly every morning and we chat about anything and everything. We’ve been going every weekday for about a year and agree it’s been incredible for our mental and physical health. Also, it made our friendship much stronger so I’m hoping to find more ways to build other friends into my schedule with things like weekly tennis lessons, cooking classes, etc. —Emily Tannenbaum, weekend editor

Buy a ridiculous water bottle.

I recently bought a bright purple $9.99 60-ounce water jug from TJ Maxx and keep it at my office desk. It basically stares at me all day, so I’m constantly bringing it with me to meetings and making sure I’m filling her up every time she gets low. I don't subscribe to the simplistic idea that water is the only healthy habit I need to feel and look my best, but by increasing my intake throughout the workday, I’ve noticed less brain fog, my always-gritty eyes are less dry, and I generally feel more balanced. —PS

Incentivize yourself.

I struggle with holding myself accountable so I'm all about little incentives, like I always get a croissant on Friday mornings. I know maybe that's not the image of “wellness” but it helps me establish routine and reflect at the end of the week. Long live croissant Fridays! —Channing Smith, junior designer

I swear by early dinners.

Whether at home or out with friends (anywhere between 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.) Even if I'm working late at night, I feel better if I've eaten earlier. I also get a better night's sleep and feel good the next morning. —JR

Use YouTube to work out for free.

I know myself, and even if I was given a free gym membership, I'd maybe go once. Instead, I've been using free YouTube workouts to do the types of fitness I enjoy in the relative comfort of my bedroom, like wall pilates, dance cardio, and short but challenging two-pound weights series. —PS

Remember all children are different.

If you’re a parent, it’s a losing game—and a mentally-taxing one—to obsess over why your child isn’t reading yet, writing her name yet, walking yet, feeding himself yet, or reaching any other milestone on the exact same schedule as others around them. If you suspect there’s a medical problem, talk to your pediatrician, but if your little one simply hasn’t expressed interest in things they certainly will learn at some point, try to relax—they’ll get there. This mindset is among the more invaluable healthy habits I've adopted recently. —PS

Unfollow with abandon.

I've recently started to unfollow anyone on social media who makes me feel bad about myself, doesn't interest me, or makes me feel generally unhappy. I stopped caring who knows or realizes and it's done wonders for my mental health. —PS

Or “mute" if you're not there yet.

Sometimes unfollowing can feel excessive (especially if they would definitely notice), but no one is notified if you mute their stories and posts. Out of sight, out of mind! —DS

Don't let anyone tell you you'll sleep when you're dead.

Getting enough restful sleep keeps you healthy, makes you look better, and it's essential to being a better co-worker, friend, and overall human. —JR

