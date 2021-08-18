19 Head-Turning Totes That Are Roomy Enough for All the Essentials

From non-boring carryalls to playfully patterned bags.

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

While teeny-tiny going out bags aren't exactly the most practical, there is something oddly appealing about the bite-sized look, not to mention the ease of only carrying the absolute essentials. But as fun as a shrunken bag can be for a night on the town, there comes a time when you'll need more than a credit card and lipstick to get through your day.

Finding a work tote — especially if you work in fashion or a fashion-adjacent industry — can be tough. On the one hand, you want something big enough that it will fit anything from a packed lunch to workout clothes to a hardback novel for your commute; on the other, you want something sleek enough that it doesn't ruin your outfit, especially if you're headed to an event or a date after hours. Add to that price concerns (i.e. not wanting to blow your whole budget on one "it" purse) and searching for the right work bag can be a lot of, well, work.

We feel your pain, which is why rounded up some of our head-turning favorites for you. All of the options below are stylish enough for post-work drinks and roomy enough to fit everything you need (and then some).

Marni Market Crochet Stripe Pattern Tote Bag, $200, available here.

