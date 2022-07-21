This $17 handheld fan doubles as a portable charger and flashlight — you’re going to want one in every bag

Amazon

There are a few things everyone wants during the summer — to stay cool and always have a fully charged phone.

If you can relate to those everyday desires, then you’ll want to add the JISULIFE 3-in-1 Handheld Fan to your Amazon cart ASAP. This little fan will cost you less than $20, but it does much more than just keep you cool. While this handheld fan acts as a fan, it also works as both a portable charger and a flashlight!

The JISULIFE 3-in-1 Handheld Fan has over 20 hours of cooling time in one full charge, making it ideal for the beach, pool or on a sweaty summer commute. You can easily recharge the bear-shaped fan (how cute?!) through a USB socket, your laptop, another power bank or your car charger.

The fan also can be folded in a few different ways to suit your needs. Naturally, it folds down to hide the fan’s blades. However, it can also be folded open to be easily held in your hand — or bent to a 90-degree angle and propped up on any flat surface for hands-free use.

While a flashlight might not be something you think you’d use every day, this little gadget is so helpful in the car or when digging in your over-stuffed purse.

The JISULIFE 3-in-1 Handheld Fan comes in six colors and has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. Plus, it has over 17,000 five-star reviews.

One happy customer called the fan “amazing” and shared, “I’ve gone through many, many, many pocket fans and they usually are cheap and break quickly. But this fan is different. It’s AMAZING!!! The powerful amount of airflow, how long [it] holds charge … and sturdiness are all great. This is for sure the BEST FAN I’ve used, ever!!!”

Shop this little wonder above, and be sure to grab one for your car and all of your bags!

