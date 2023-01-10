19 Genius Products That Will Save You Valuable Time And Energy This Year

It's time to stop spending our valuable time on boring tasks, and put our trust in these products instead

Let’s say it how it is; the last few years have really been a lot. From the pandemic and the politics to the ever-present cost of living crisis, we’ve not in any way had it easy. And in my opinion, we’re all due a bit of a break!



While I can’t provide the year-long holiday we all deserve, these handy products will eradicate some of those tedious tasks and little annoyances from your day-to-day lives — so you can spend more of your precious time doing the things you actually enjoy.

Massively cut down the time your car windows take to de-fog with this dehumidifier bag

Amazon

This highly-rated dehumidifier draws all the excess moisture out of your vehicle, helping to decrease condensation and improve the air quality in your car. When it's full, the spot on its side will change colour, at which point you can just microwave it for six minutes before it's good to go again!

£7.98 from Amazon

The handy drainage system of this silicone toilet brush holder makes cleaning it a far less disgusting job

Amazon

You can either place this bad boy on the ground or attach it to your wall via its accompanying tape! Its rounded base will ensure it doesn't fall over, and reviewers love its compact size and clever design.

£8.99 from Amazon

Your soap will drain effortlessly when you use this clever holder

Amazon

Simply attach its suction cup base to any smooth surface you'd like – it adheres to everything from glass to ceramic! Once it's on there, you can pop your bar of soap in it for easy draining (bye-bye, sticky surfaces).

£9.99 from Amazon

This folding digital scale involves far less setting up than your traditional one

Amazon

It spreads out to form a base that you can rest a container on, and the LCD display makes it easy to see the weight of your ingredients (you can set the units to grams or ounces). This clever gadget folds up into a compact shape when it's not in use, so you'll be able to store it in your cutlery drawer or utensil pot.

£10.99 from Amazon

Keep your herbs alive with minimal effort by using this self-watering plant pot

Amazon

You can place water in the base of this pot, which will then gradually get absorbed by your plant's soil as and when it needs it via a stick irrigation system. The set includes a water level indicator, so you'll know when the reservoir is due a refill! Some reviewers say they've gone up to twelve weeks on one fill (woah).

£14 from Amazon

This handy car bin will make it far easy to stop any build-up of rubbish

Amazon

This (kind of gorgeous) car bin is deep enough to hold a lot of rubbish, and so sleek it'll fit seamlessly into your vehicle. It's waterproof and leak-proof, and its adjustable buckle extends up to 23cm.

£10.99 from Amazon

These reusable pads for your flat mop will be good as new after a spin in the washing machine

Amazon

Simply chuck these in the washing machine whenever they get a little grubby! You can use them wet or dry – customers say they're compatible with a wide range of flat mops.

£6.99 from Amazon

If you like falling asleep with headphones in, then you'll be pleased to know these wont give you a headache

Amazon

Not only are these soft silicone earbuds comfortable AF, they have handy skip, pause, and volume buttons too so you won't have to face the light from your phone while shuffling through your playlist!

£11.99 from Amazon

This catnip-filled brush will help catch your cat's fur before it moult on your sofa

Amazon

You can easily stick this onto your walls thanks to its self-adhesive pads! Its handy catnip compartment will make the relaxing brush even more appealing to your furry friends — and your sofas will stay happily fur-free.

£4.99 from Amazon

Anyone who wears glasses will appreciate this anti-fog spray in the coming cold months

Amazon

Simply spray this stuff over your lenses, let it dry, and then rinse it off – you'll have fog-proof specs in no time.

£4.99 from Amazon

This pair of freezer liners will stop you from having to chip away ice all the time

Amazon

Rather than waiting for your drawers to defrost for hours before hacking away at the shelves, you'll be able to just whip the compartments out and rinse the sheets.

Price: £3.49 for two.

£3.88 from Amazon

Use this app-enabled notebook to quickly create digital versions of your handwritten notes

Amazon

You can upload everything you write in this notebook onto its accompanying app, where you have the option of sharing your files to sites like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Word. As if that wasn't enough, you can wipe ink from these sheets using water and they'll be good to go again – your notes will stay stored (and searchable) in the app for as long as you need them.

£19.99 from Amazon

This water-repelling treatment will make driving in the rain that little bit easier

Amazon

Apply the solution straight onto your windshield, allow it to dry, and then buff the surface with a cloth. People have been stunned by how long-lasting and effective this treatment is!

£6.99 from Amazon

Lighter always running out of gas? Don't worry – this flameless one is USB-powered

Amazon

It's completely rechargeable, so you won't have to deal with the mess and hassle of refills. Plus, you can angle its flexible nozzle towards whatever surface you want to light.

£8.99 from Amazon

These hydrocolloid patches will heal your spots and keep them covered without the need for heavy concealer

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Apply one on top of a spot and it'll begin drawing the excess moisture and gunk out from your skin, helping to dry it out and eventually eradicate it. Best of all, you get a whopping 24 patches in each pack!

£5.99 from Amazon

This 4head stick claims to get rid of your headache in less than two minutes – and reviewers seem to agree

Amazon

It contains levomenthol which can help to reduce headaches when applied to the forehead. Unlike with regular medication, there's no limit to how often you can use this swipe-on stick per day (which is great, as you'll get up to 100 uses out of this thing!).

£3.40 from Amazon

This shower shield solution will repel soap stains, fingerprints, and streaks for up to three months

Amazon

It works on ceramic, glass, and metal, and really will keep stains at bay for up to three months. Apply it to the desired area and then wait for the solution to dry before buffing it with a clean cloth.

£10.87 from Amazon

Save all that energy you spend searching for your colander at the back of the cupboard by getting this clever collapsible one instead

Amazon

It's always a faff having to wrestle my clunky colander out from my pots and pans cupboard, so this dishwasher-safe one that folds flat when it's not in use is going straight in my basket.

£5.99 from Amazon

This eco-friendly Magnoball will draw all the limescale out from your washing machine or dishwasher

Amazon

The magnetised centre of this ball will crystallise and remove the limescale from your water, helping you to get softer water which will give you better results from detergents and soaps. Plus, its effects can last up to five years!

£9.99 from Amazon

