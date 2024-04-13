19 Funny Signs From The Past Week Guaranteed To Have You Chuckling Through The Pain

We had to take a brief break from rounding up the funniest signs on the internet, but we're back! Please enjoy the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Are you efforting enough?"

2."Boys and Girls trash?"

3."How did I miss the last nine world wars?"

4."Everybody knows the 'I before E' rule…right?"

5."Always speak the truth."

6."Why does this sound right and wrong at the same time?"

7."Vote with your foot."

8."Broooooooooo."

9."Leah has a bright future."

10."I would do the same."

11."NOKI PARNG."

12."What a detailed guide."

13."Deadpan humor"

14."You've been warned!"

15."Poor Pete. 😔"

16."That’s good to know."

17."Don't we all?"

18."Pointless sign."

19."But look at that face."

