20 fun white elephant gifts under $20 that everyone at the party will want to steal

Amina Khan, Reviewed
·5 min read
The best white elephant gifts under $20.
The best white elephant gifts under $20.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

As holiday shopping comes into full swing, it's time to brainstorm the best gift for every occasion. If you're invited to or hosting a white elephant party, this is your chance to find a fun gift to give. White elephant gifts are usually meant to be funny, maybe a little bit quirky, definitely memorable and hopefully inexpensive.

That's actually a lot of boxes to check off for one gift, so we've done the work to find 20 of the best white elephant gifts under $20 for you. From Harry Potter playing cards to a pun calendar, there's a gift that will cause a chuckle or inspire someone to steal it over and over again.

Holiday gift guides 2022Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

1. For music lovers: Record Coasters

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Record coasters
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Record coasters

Music lovers will want to snatch these Record Coasters. They're cut from the center of actual vinyl records! A set comes with six assorted labels and a variety of music genres.

$18 at Uncommon Goods

2. For art lovers: Painting socks

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Socks
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Socks

These Famous Painting Socks will put a fun finish to any outfit. They're great for daily or festive wear! Art lovers at the white elephant party will want to snag them.

$11 at Amazon

3. For some dark humor: Misfortune cookies

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Misfortune cookies
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Misfortune cookies

Laugh with these Misfortune cookies that taste great but have sinister fortunes. In addition to the messages being dark, these cookies will also temporarily stain your teeth black!

From $14 at Uncommon Goods

4. For art lovers: Bob Ross mugs

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Bob Ross mugs
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Bob Ross mugs

These Bob Ross mugs bring his work to life with a hot beverage. The intriguing mug has a picture of Bob Ross in front of a blank slate, but a beautiful painting appears as soon as you pour your favorite coffee or tea.

$16 at Uncommon Goods

5. For the Disney fan: Mickey Mouse mug warmer

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Mickey Mouse mug warmer
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Mickey Mouse mug warmer

The House of Mouse fan in your life will love keeping their morning cup of tea or coffee warm on this adorable Disney mug warmer (Mickey Mouse mug included!). Minnie Mouse is also available and will look just as cute on desks.

$16 at QVC

6. For a groovy time: Disco Ball Bottle Opener

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Bottle opener
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Bottle opener

Make every party a disco party with this shimmering Disco Ball Bottle Opener. It's an ideal white elephant gift that's fun and useful!

$20 at Urban Outfitters

7. For relaxing: Oil diffuser

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Oil diffuser
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Oil diffuser

The mist and light functions of this Essential Oil Diffuser work separately to provide a calm environment. People will want to steal such a serene gift that you can use as a nightlight or diffuser. It's an excellent device when reading, sleeping, working or doing yoga. We love this diffuser for its' simple design and even diffusing.

$23 at Amazon

8. For wizarding lovers: Harry Potter playing cards

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Playing cards
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Playing cards

Everyone will want to steal these Harry Potter playing cards that feature custom artwork of moments and characters from the Wizarding World. The luxuriously detailed embossing and gold foil accents are gorgeous, making the cards appear way more expensive than they really are!

$10 at Amazon

9. For readers: Wacky bookmarks

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Wacky bookmarks
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Wacky bookmarks

Make reading even more fun with these Wacky Animal Bookmarks. The cat, wolf and gecko are silly and easy to use. The 3D bookmarks are made of quality PVC, they are waterproof, reusable and durable.

$13 at Amazon

10. For laughter: Pun calendar

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Pun calendar
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Pun calendar

Gift someone punny day-to-day pages with this Pun Calendar. Each page has a punny drawing paired with heartfelt inspirations. The charming calendar has sweet and sassy twists on modern life, pop culture, relationships and motivation.

$20 at Etsy

11. For parties: Charcuterie board

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Charcuterie board
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Charcuterie board

Everyone needs a Charcuterie Board in their household. This particular one is made for versatile use. The tray is water and odor-resistant, making it the perfect kitchen piece for food preparation and serving guests. We love this board for being sturdy and easy to clean.

$20 at Amazon

12. For spa lovers: Bath Bombs gift set

Fun white elephants gifts under $20: Bath bombs
Fun white elephants gifts under $20: Bath bombs

Give someone a spa treatment with this Bath Bombs Gift Set. People will want to steal the assortment of colorful bath bombs! They're formulated so they won't stain anyone's bathtub. They are the top bath bombs we tested for their pleasant scent and moisturizing feeling.

$27 at Amazon

13. For workout lovers: Dumbbell Water Bottle

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Dumbbell water bottle
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Dumbbell water bottle

This eye-catching Dumbbell Water Bottle will catch any fitness lover's eye at your white elephant party. It's leak-proof and has a large 2.2-liter capacity, so they won't have to constantly refill the water bottle and it becomes and instant workout accessory wherever they go.

$17 at Amazon

14. For board game lovers: Watch Ya' Mouth game

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Watch Ya Mouth game
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Watch Ya Mouth game

This best-selling Watch Ya' Mouth Game will make a hilarious gift. Players wear cheek retractors, one at a time, and have to speak out phrases. It's a fun game to have on hand at any game night.

$17 at Amazon

15. For a helping hand: Handy Grabs reacher

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Handy grabs reacher
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Handy grabs reacher

The Handy Grabs Grabber Tool is the little helping hand anyone will need. With a 20-inch length, Handy Grabs can help you pick up and reach almost anything, like trash, keys, food and drinks. Give someone a laugh and a helping hand!

$19 at Walmart

16. For some light sarcasm: Demotivational Pens

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Demotivational pens
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Demotivational pens

These hilarious Demotivational Pens are sarcastic and useful. The set comes with five pens and a whole lot of hilarious discouraging energy. It'll make the perfect white elephant gift that no one will forget.

$12 at Etsy

17. For bowlers: Mini bowling game set

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Mini bowling game set
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Mini bowling game set

This Mini Bowling Game Set makes a fun and exciting white elephant gift. For anyone who needs a simple stress-relieving game to keep on their desk, they're going to love this set.

$13 at Amazon

18. For a slow morning: Sloth mug

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Sloth mug
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Sloth mug

Gift someone their favorite new mug. This Sloth Mug is for mornings and tea breaks at home or work. It holds 12 ounces of coffee, tea or any beverage of choice and is microwave and dishwasher-safe.

$18 at Amazon

19. For comfort: Tortilla blanket

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Tortilla blanket
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Tortilla blanket

This Tortilla Blanket will make you become a human burrito. It's non-fading, lint-free and ultra-soft. The funny blanket can be a wearable blanket, sofa blanket, bed blanket, travel blanket and picnic mat.

$24 at Amazon

20. For the kitchen: Wine opener

Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Wine opener
Fun white elephant gifts under $20: Wine opener

This Beneno Wine Opener is durable and corrosion-resistant. The multifunctional wing corkscrew built-in bottle opener is designed for wine, beer and other bottles with caps or corks to meet all your needs. We love this opener for how multifunctional it.

$14 at Amazon

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best white elephant gifts under $20

