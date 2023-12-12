19 Countries that Encourage Immigration from USA

In this article, we will list and explore the 19 countries that encourage immigration from the USA. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to our list of 5 Countries that Encourage Immigration from USA.

Spanning across continents and cultures, residency, citizenship, and dual citizenship offer expatriates a unique bridge between their homeland and their adopted countries. Residency allows individuals to establish legal residence in a foreign country, granting them the right to live and work there, albeit with some limitations on rights and benefits compared to citizenship. Citizenship, on the other hand, provides individuals with full rights, including voting and access to government benefits, symbolizing a deeper integration into the social and political fabric of the country. Dual citizenship not only enables individuals to maintain connections to their national roots but also empowers them to wholeheartedly embrace new cultures and communities, allowing for a more enriched and diverse personal identity.

As Americans increasingly eye life overseas for reasons such as job opportunities, lower living costs, and a quest for an improved quality of life, several countries actively encourage immigration from the USA. These nations welcome and value their sought-after qualifications, experience, and strong work ethic. Such individuals address skill shortages and contribute significantly to multiple industries. Proficiency in English among American immigrants enhances communication and collaboration with international partners and markets, given its status as a universal business language.

American Expatriates Abroad

Throughout various regions worldwide, Americans have formed communities, extending from Europe to Asia, Latin America to the Pacific. These diverse communities actively contribute to enriching global culture and connections, underscoring the widespread influence of American culture, commerce, and presence on a global scale.

As reported by Forbes, approximately 9.4 million Americans reside in foreign countries according to US Census records, and 2% to 2.5% of these expatriates relocate abroad annually. Moreover, young adults in their 20s frequently move for several reasons, while those in their 30s and 40s gravitate toward homeownership and relocate less. Financial obligations often curtail mobility for employment, and individuals above 50, often retired, relocate less frequently.

The Pew Research Center conducted a survey across multiple countries, revealing predominantly positive perceptions of the United States. In the study encompassing 23 nations, a median of 59% expressed a favorable opinion of the US, whereas only 30% held an unfavorable view. Furthermore, many countries rated the US poorly during Trump's presidency and the pandemic's onset. Ratings notably improved after Biden took office. For instance, Mexico's positive rating of the U.S. rose from 30% in 2017 to 63% in 2023.

US Emigrants: Relocation Pattern & Impact

According to Aetna International, 1 out of every 4 Americans who relocate from the US chooses to move to Europe. The trend of Americans relocating to Europe highlights the region's popularity. As these individuals settle into their new lives abroad, their consumption patterns, investment choices, and employment endeavors contribute to the economic landscape. This influx of newcomers can stimulate demand in the European market, which is led by companies including Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD). Let's talk about these companies in detail below.

On November 17, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) revealed its latest initiative, the AI Horizon3 Lab, aimed at harnessing the capabilities of artificial intelligence alongside human creativity to foster innovation and accelerate the company's expansion. Established by Unilever PLC's (NYSE:UL) Operations Data and Analytics team on a hybrid framework, this lab will facilitate collaborative efforts between the group's staff, academic institutions, start-ups, and key industry figures in various AI research endeavors. The projects undertaken will maintain a central emphasis on AI, ensuring an incorporation of evolving technologies beneficial to the company's growth in the long term.

On November 27, Reuters reported that in a late-stage trial, blood cancer drug Blenrep by GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) showed promise by significantly delaying disease progression or mortality in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, the third most common and challenging type of blood cancer. This achievement is pivotal for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) as it strives to fortify its oncology division.

On November 13, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) and Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) forged a strategic partnership aimed at elevating growth, refining customer service, and streamlining operations. By merging Vodafone Group Plc's (NASDAQ:VOD) _VOIS unit with technological capabilities from Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), the collaboration targets a more agile and commercially-driven approach. Accenture Plc's (NYSE:ACN) investment of around €150 million secures a minority stake, fostering innovation and leveraging advanced tools to enhance service delivery. This alliance emphasizes the utilization of Accenture Plc's (NYSE:ACN) cutting-edge technology, spanning digital solutions and AI expertise, while also leveraging their renowned learning resources to continuously advance the skills and career paths of Vodafone Group Plc's (NASDAQ:VOD) workforce.

Let’s now move on to our list of countries that encourage and welcome US citizens as immigrants.

19 Countries that Encourage Immigration from USA

Methodology

Our evaluation for countries that encourage immigration from the USA relied on two key factors: the favorable perception of the US, drawn from Pew Research Center data, and the count of US expatriates living in those countries, sourced from the United Nations’ International Migrant Stock. This analysis considered the most recent expatriate data available, which is from 2020.

19 Countries that Encourage Immigration from USA

19. Sweden

Positive Opinion of the US: 55%

Number of American Expats: 22,503

Constituting to 55%, Swedes have a positive view of the US. The community of American expatriates residing there tallies up to 22,503 individuals, fostering cultural exchange and international connections. These expatriates bring a wealth of perspectives and expertise, further enriching Sweden's society and reinforcing its status as an inclusive and cosmopolitan nation.

18. Spain

Positive Opinion of the US: 55%

Number of American Expats: 57,112

Spain's favorable viewpoint of the United States stands at 55%, exhibiting a shared affinity between the two nations. With a sizable community of 57,112 American expatriates, Spain serves as a welcoming home to American individuals contributing to its cultural mosaic and fostering transatlantic connections.

17. Indonesia

Positive Opinion of the US: 56%

Number of American Expats: 12,697

The positive opinion of the United States is reported at 56% in Indonesia, indicating friendliness towards the US citizens. In 2020, there were 12,697 American expatriates residing in Indonesia, contributing to the country's economy. Indonesia's economy is advancing, featuring prominent sectors such as agriculture, mining, textiles, tourism, and an expanding digital industry.

16. Greece

Positive Opinion of the US: 56%

Number of American Expats: 23,297

With a 56% friendly opinion towards the US nationals, Greece embraces a notable American expat community of 23,297 individuals. The scenic views, growing opportunities, and historical richness of Greece attract Americans, contributing to the cultural diversity of the region.

15. Germany

Positive Opinion of the US: 57%

Number of American Expats: 152,639

Germany maintains a 57% warm view of the Americans and houses a substantial US expatriate population of 152,639. Known for its economic prospects and quality of life, Germany magnetizes a large number of American professionals and students.

14. Canada

Positive Opinion of the US: 57%

Number of American Expats: 273,226

Witnessing a 57% positive opinion of the US citizens, Canada hosts a staggering 273,226 American expatriates. The country's proximity and shared cultural values make it an appealing country for Americans exploring distinct experiences.

13. Netherlands

Positive Opinion of the US: 58%

Number of American Expats: 35,242

With a favorable opinion of the US at 58%, the Netherlands accommodates 35,242 American expats. Renowned for its tolerant society and strong economy, the Netherlands welcomes Americans seeking both professional prospects and a highly standardized life.

12. South Africa

Positive Opinion of the US: 59%

Number of American Expats: 7,429

Maintaining a 59% positive view of the Americans, South Africa is home to 7,429 US citizens. The incredible wildlife, scenic landscapes, and economic prospects in South Africa draw many individuals aiming for varied and immersive experiences. The biodiversity makes South Africa standout for nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, and those interested in exploring diverse ecosystems.

11. United Kingdom

Positive Opinion of the US: 59%

Number of American Expats: 170,771

The UK has a 59% positive stance of the US and houses a significant American expatriate community of 170,771. The historical connections, presence of esteemed educational establishments, and shared language consistently attract American residents to the UK.

10. Italy

Positive Opinion of the US: 60%

Number of American Expats: 54,011

Italy ranks 10th on our list of countries that encourage immigrants from the USA. With a 60% positive perception of the US, Italy entices 54,011 American expatriates. The country's rich history, art, and culinary offerings serve as a perennial draw for Americans exploring diversity.

9. Brazil

Positive Opinion of the US: 63%

Number of American Expats: 22,410

Brazil represents a 63% amicable view of the US, Brazil hosts 22,410 American emigrants. The nation's vast expanse encompasses varied ecosystems, from the Amazon rainforest to urban centers like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, contributing to its status as a multifaceted destination.

8. Mexico

Positive Opinion of the US: 63%

Number of American Expats: 799,248

Holding a favorable opinion of the US at 63%, Mexico shelters an impressive 799,248 American expatriates. Proximity, cultural connections, and lifestyle affordability contribute to the substantial American presence in Mexico. The country's geographic location, sharing borders with the United States and several Central American countries, makes it an alluring place for American emigrants for various reasons.

7. India

Positive Opinion of the US: 65%

Number of American Expats: 32,867

India displays a 65% positive view of the US and accommodates 32,867 American expatriates. The country's technological advancements, diverse traditions, and growing economy attract Americans pursuing business ventures and cultural immersion.

6. Kenya

Positive Opinion of the US: 71%

Number of American Expats: -

Kenya exhibits a 71% positive opinion of the US, although specific data for American expats is unavailable. Known for its wildlife, extraordinary landscapes, and economic potential, Kenya remains an appealing destination for Americans interested in Africa.

