19 children, 1 employee hospitalized after SUV crashes into Northern California preschool

Authorities say 19 children and an employee were injured after a vehicle crashed into a preschool Thursday afternoon in the small town of Anderson in Shasta County, according to news reports.

The vehicle crashed into Great Adventures Christian Preschool and Daycare at 2220 Balls Ferry Road, just west of Interstate 5, several miles south of Redding and about 150 miles north of Sacramento. Anderson police officials were not immediately available by phone Thursday evening.

The Anderson Police Department said 14 children were taken by ambulances to hospitals, and the severity of the injuries were unknown, Action News Now in Chico reported. No deaths have been reported. Police investigators were speaking to two people who had been in the vehicle during the crash; no arrests had been made. Police said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

KRCR reported that 19 children and at least two staff members were inside the preschool at the time of the crash. Along with 14 other children injured, five others were taken by parents to the hospital. Police confirmed children were taken to multiple hospitals between Redding and Red Bluff.

The Redding Record Searchlight reported that one of the injured children had been trapped underneath the small sport utility vehicle that crashed through one of the building’s exterior walls into the main area of the preschool. One of the preschool employees also was injured in the crash.