19 Breakup Songs to Help You Move On

There's no way to sugarcoat it: Breakups suck. Whether one person dropped a bomb of wanting things to be over or you and your partner(s) mutually agreed to call it quits, parting ways is never a walk in the park. And, more often than not, it requires a little assistance to overcome. While making plans with your friends, scheduling workouts, plotting out plenty of "me" time, and stocking your freezer with Ben & Jerry's always helps, few things are quite as cathartic as a quality breakup playlist. (And, trust me, I've listened to my fair share over the years.)

With that in mind, I did a little digging to provide you with 17 breakup songs to help you not only handle your split but move past it. You can kick things off by acknowledging how shitty and broken you feel (thank you very much for the help, Charlotte Sands) and work your way through the heartbreak by slowly but surely getting over your ex and recognizing yourself for the strong, independent person you are. (And, yes, you'll have three Olivia Rodrigo bangers to guide you along the way because she is the pop-rock, plaid-clad queen of our times.)

Of course, you don't have to listen to all of the breakup songs on this list (which, BTW, are listed with the stages of a grief-ridden breakup in mind)—you can keep reading to check out some of the most hard-hitting lyrics from each song before deciding to hit play.

Breakup Song: "Bad Day" Charlotte Sands

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "I had a no good, really bad, messed up day/ And I'm stressed out, super sad, not okay."

Breakup Song: "Driver's License" Olivia Rodrigo

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "And you're probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about/ Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs/ 'Cause how could I ever love someone else?"

Breakup Song: "Stay With Me" Sam Smith

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "Oh, won't you stay with me?/ 'Cause you're all I need/ This ain't love, it's clear to see/ But darling, stay with me"

Breakup Song: "good 4 u" Olivia Rodrigo

Lyric that puts me in my feels: "Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy, not me/ If you ever cared to ask/ Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me, baby/ Like a damn sociopath/ I've lost my mind, I've spent the night/ Cryin' on the floor of my bathroom/ But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it/ But I guess good for you."

Breakup Song: "Truth About You" Mitchell Tenpenny

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "Yeah, there's two sides to every breakup/ One's a lie and one's the truth/ One of 'em went down and one was made up/ But in the end we both lose/ Why can't we meet in the middle/ Call it even, call a truce/ If you quit telling lies about me/ I won't tell the truth about you."

Breakup Song: "Praying" Kesha

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "Well, you almost had me fooled/ Told me that I was nothing without you/ Oh, but after everything you've done/ I can thank you for how strong I have become."

Breakup Song: "Lost Cause" Billie Eilish

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "Thought you had your shit together, but damn, I was wrong/ You ain't nothin' but a lost cause/ And this ain't nothin' like it once was."

Breakup Song: "Burn" Usher

The lyric that puts me in my feels: It's gonna burn for me to say this/But it's comin' from my heart/It's been a long time coming/But we done been fell apart

Breakup Song: "Wasting All These Tears" Cassadee Pope

The Lyric that puts me in my feels: "You ain't worth another sleepless night/ And I'll do everything I gotta do to get you off my mind/ 'Cause what you wanted, I couldn't give/ What you did, boy, I'll never forget."

Breakup Song: "We're Good" Dua Lipa

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "I think it's pretty plain and simple/ We gave it all we could/ It's time I wave goodbye from the window/ Let's end this like we should and say we're good."

Breakup Song: "Lose You to Love Me" Selena Gomez

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "We'd always go into it blindly/ I needed to lose you to find me/ This dancing was killing me softly/ I needed to hate you to love me."

Breakup Song: "Thank U, Next" Ariana Grande

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "One taught me love/ One taught me patience/ And one taught me pain/ Now, I'm so amazing/ Say I've loved and I've lost/ But that's not what I see/ So, look what I got/ Look at what you taught me/ And for that, I say/ Thank you, next."

Breakup Song: "Shout Out to My Ex" Little Mix

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "Shout out to my ex, you're really quite the man/ You made my heartbreak and that made me who I am/ Here's to my ex, hey, look at me now/ Well, I, I'm all the way up/ I swear you'll never bring me down."

SoBreakup Song: "Miss Movin' On" Fifth Harmony

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "I'm not the way that I used to be/ I took the record off repeat/ You killed me, but I survived/ And now I'm coming alive."

Breakup Song: "You'll Think of Me" Keith Urban

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "Take your records, take your freedom/ Take your memories, I don't need 'em/ Take your space and take your reasons/ But you'll think of me."

Breakup Song: "Who's Laughing Now" Ava Max

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "All the little digs doesn't matter/ Writin' down a brand-new chapter/ Where there's only love, never anger."

Breakup Song: "Roar" Katy Perry

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "You held me down, but I got up (hey)/ Already brushing off the dust/ You hear my voice, you hear that sound/ Like thunder, gonna shake the ground."

Breakup Song: "Look at Her Now" Selena Gomez

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "Of course she was sad/ But now she's glad she dodged a bullet (Mm)/ Took a few years to soak up the tears/ But look at her now, watch her go."

Breakup Song: "Irreplaceable" Beyoncé

The lyric that puts me in my feels: "Because you was untrue/Rolling her around in the car that I bought you/ Baby you dropped them keys/ Hurry up before your taxi leaves"