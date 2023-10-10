​​The 19 best TV deals at Amazon before Black Friday start at $140

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Roundup: Early Black Friday TV Deals

While you could wait around for Black Friday TV deals or Cyber Monday discounts, that's over halfway through football season and deep into the best time of year to curl up and watch marathons of your favorite series. Instead, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is making your streaming dreams come true early.

Rather than crossing your fingers for a cheaper deal in over a month's time, the best TV brands have already slashed their prices during the sale. And if you've skipped out on a Prime membership until now, make the most of this moment. Not only do you get a free 30-day trial, but you'll get your sparkly new TV in two days.

Best Samsung TV Prime deals at Amazon

Samsung dishes out quite a few fascinating features on its televisions. For example, who knew it was possible to see millions of different colors? With Samsung's Q60C Series Quantum HDR TV, it's doable. The Quantum Dot technology creates chromatic images that are more vivid than the standard. If you waver between the shows, sports, and movies you watch, you won't have to sweat the settings either. The dual LED feature automatically adjusts itself to match the temperature and colors on your display.

Buy it! Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series, $747.99 (orig. $997.99) at amazon.com

If 4K television screens have piqued your interest, don't sleep on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K TV. Originally almost $2,300, it's currently discounted for just under $1,500. It's a top-rated pick on Amazon that provides unbeatable images. "Very beautiful quality of picture," one reviewer wrote, adding, "[It] makes you feel [like] you are there."

Buy it! Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series, $1,497.99 (orig. $2,297.99) at amazon.com

Prefer a TV that looks more like an art piece than a black blotch on the wall? Samsung's Frame TV proves that televisions can be a centerpiece or blend in with the rest of your gallery wall. The framed screen can reflect works of art when you're not catching up on American Horror Story or watching Friends reruns. Just because it's pretty doesn't mean its display quality goes down, though. The Quantum Dot tech found in other Samsung televisions is present here, too, so your games, shows, and sports events will look just as gorgeous.

Buy it! Samsung 55-Inch The Frame, $1,197.99 (orig. $1,645.98) at amazon.com

Best LG TV Prime deals at Amazon

LG has marked down a portion of its televisions, too. Take the LG C2 Series OLED Evo Smart TV, for example, which shouldn't go unnoticed by film buffs. They can experience Filmmaker Mode, which is a technology that scrubs movie settings and displays them in their original, unprocessed glory.

Gamers won't want to miss out on this October Prime Day deal either. With the click of a button, they can activate Game Optimizer, which improves the variable refresh rate and cuts down on screen tearing and pixelation. To make the investment even more worth it, the brand has knocked $203 off the original price.

Buy it! LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Evo Smart TV, $1,296.99 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com

For something less than $400 but still has a 4K display, shoppers can scoop up a 55-inch LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV for $357. Aside from the picture quality, this pick is beloved for its simple set-up and installation. Buyers can also get a bundle with an additional soundbar if getting the audio just right is as important as the display. As far as value for money goes, this is the one.

Buy it! LG Class UQ7570 Series 55-Inch 4K Smart TV, $356.99 (orig. $479.99) at amazon.com

Best Sony TV Prime deals at Amazon

Sony dropped the prices on numerous models, including its Ultra HD, Bravia OLED, and Mini LED series. Those looking to invest in a television from the brand that constantly delivers when it comes to producing the right atmosphere for gaming, look no further than the Sony OLED Bravia A80L Series.

The 65-inch size is $200 off and it's chock-full of features that make playing RPGs, action games, and anything with heavy detail a much more pleasant experience. This is thanks to the Cognitive Processor XR that not only gets the refresh rate right but the colors and clarity down pat, too. The model came out a few months ago, so there aren't that many reviews for it yet. But a pleased customer, who got the product for free, noted that the "clean graphics, a great refresh rate, and text that stands out on screen" sets it apart.

Buy it! Sony OLED 65-Inch Bravia XR A80L Series, $1,798 (orig. $1,998) at amazon.com

Conversely, if you're after something that's generally great for any kind of digital activity, welcome the Sony 50-inch Ultra HD X85K Series TV into your life, which has been deemed the "best TV [they've] ever owned" by reviewers. It's another option with the capability of showing loads of different colors, and it has a special Triluminos setting that paints a clearer, crisper image that closely matches reality but still looks vibrant. Dolby Vision also backs up the display, and avid watchers of fast-paced sports and movies will love the lack of blurry scenes.

Buy it! Sony 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series, $698 (orig. $849.99) at amazon.com

More TV Prime deals at Amazon

Haven't found your perfect match just yet? There are plenty more deals to choose from.

Anyone whose streaming platform of choice happens to be Amazon Prime Video will love an Amazon Fire TV (these 40-inch 2-Series and 50-inch 4-Series models are on sale). It comes already prepped with a million different movies and shows — many of which are free to stream. Not only that but if you buy now, you can get a free 6-month MGM+ subscription.

Buy it! Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series, $289.99 with Prime (orig. $449.99) at amazon.com

Sliding under the $275 mark is the TCL 43-inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV. It's loved for the high-contrast picture and excellent color, but the sound quality deserves recognition, too, according to users. Plus, its Auto Game Mode trims down lag time and pixelation for frequent gamers who don't have time for messy graphics.

Buy it! TCL 43-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV, $249.99 (orig. $279.99) at amazon.com

Shoppers after one of the most affordable (but quality) TVs that are on sale today can look to Vizio's 40-inch D-Series Smart TV that's currently $168. It's not 4K, but the 1080-pixel display still impresses. The LED backlighting gives it oomph and it's available in two smaller sizes for folks needing a mini kitchen TV, something for a game room, or a spare bedroom. It comes equipped with "all the features you could possibly want," according to one customer, including Chromecast, SmartCast, and Apple AirPlay.

Buy it! Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV, $168 (orig. $229.99) at amazon.com

Don't wait with bated breath until Black Friday. The best games and shows are streaming as we speak. Even if your favorite series can wait around, these deals definitely won't!

Buy it! Hisense 55-Inch Class U7 Series Mini LED ULED 4K Google Smart TV, $578 (orig. $799.99) at amazon.com

Buy it! LG QNED80 Series 55-Inch Class Mini LED Smart TV, $796.99 (orig. $996.99) at amazon.com

