The 19 Best Sweater Dresses Under $100 for Every Type of Fall Outing

Sweater dresses are the ultimate wardrobe staple for transitional seasons

When the seasons change, transitional weather can really throw our wardrobes for a loop. That’s why styles such as sweater dresses are such invaluable wardrobe pieces. The sweater dress exists to keep us warm and comfortable with plenty of styling opportunities to ensure that we’ve dressed appropriately for the weather.

“Sweater dresses are a must-have simply for having comfort and versatility within your wardrobe,” says knitwear designer Alexis Corry Kappel. She adds that while there are many different silhouettes and textures to choose from, sweater dresses are an easy go-to that look as effortless as they feel. The beauty of a sweater dress is that you can easily dress it up or down, whether you style it with a pair of knee-high boots or throw on a pair of comfortable flats. Depending on the sweater dress style, you can wear it to the office with some heels and a blazer for a smart dress code, then slip into a denim jacket and sneakers for an after-work ensemble.

No matter how you plan to style your sweater dress, the key to this wardrobe staple is to find one that you can get tons of wear out of. Best of all? You don’t need to spend a lot of money on one, either. With this in mind, we researched dozens of sweater dresses styles, carefully looking at quality, knit texture, price, and, of course, comfort, to find the best options.

Keep reading to discover the best sweater dresses you can buy for less than $100.

Best Budget: PrettyGarden Ribbed Knit Bodycon Midi Dress

You don’t need to spend a lot to find a high-quality sweater dress. In fact, you don’t even need to spend $40. The PrettyGarden Midi Pullover Sweater Dress is our top pick for the best budget-friendly sweater dress not just because of its price but also because of its construction.

The lightweight and form-fitting dress is made from a breathable viscose blend and features a midi silhouette that is versatile enough to wear to the office or for running errands on the weekend. You can choose from a variety of earthy tones to find one (or two) that fit perfectly with your fall wardrobe.

Price at time of publish: $34.30 (orig. $55.99)

Size Range: S-XL | Material: Viscose, polyester, nylon | Colors: 13

Best Maxi: Skims Waffle Crew Neck Long Dress

If you’re a fan of the viral Skims Lounge Long Slip Dress (or anything Skims, for that matter), you won’t be disappointed with this maxi dress, either. Designed with a waffle knit texture, it’s impressively soft and perfectly stretchy to accentuate your curves. The best part is its versatility: Wear it for lounging around the house with your favorite Uggs or switch out with a pair of heels and a wool coat for a chilly night out.

Price at time of publish: $88

Size Range: XXS-4X | Material: Cotton, modal, spandex | Colors: 3

Best Size Range: Old Navy SoSoft Cocoon Mini Sweater Dress for Women

We can always count on Old Navy to not only offer inclusive sizing but also high-quality pieces for less, and this dress is the perfect option for fall and winter as it features a long sleeve silhouette and is constructed from a warm rib knit cotton-polyester blend material. The dress, which features a flattering V-neckline and relaxed fit, is available in sizes XS through 4X, as well as tall and petite sizes, and comes in four colors — classic black as well as two brown tones and a dark green — that are easy to style with a light jacket or cardigan in transitional weather.

Price at time of publish: $44.99

Size Range: XS-4X (regular, tall, petite) | Material: Cotton, polyester | Colors: 4

Best Sleeveless: Gap Rib Midi Sweater Dress

There’s something so chic and timeless about a sleeveless sweater dress. The Gap Rib Midi Sweater Dress elevates the iconic silhouette even more with a mock neckline and side slits. Constructed from a blend of viscose and nylon, it’s dressy enough to pair with loafers or heels and still casual enough to wear with sneakers and a baseball hat for those early fall days. For chillier outings, we recommend styling with a leather trench coat and tights.

Price at time of publish: $59.99 (orig. $79.95)

Size Range: XXS-XXL (regular, tall) | Material: Viscose, nylon | Colors: 2

Best Wrap Dress: Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Wrap Midi Sweater Dress

This wrap midi sweater dress by Abercrombie & Fitch features a plunge V-neck and fitted long sleeves that help balance out the midi length. On top of that, the bodycon style dress has a flattering wrap style that works well with a layering piece for virtually any occasion, whether you need to dress it up or want something more casual. The dress is also constructed from durable knit material that is soft and comfortable with just enough stretch to move with you throughout the day (or night).

Price at time of publish: $85 (orig. $100)

Size Range: XXS-XL (petite, regular, tall) | Material: Viscose, nylon, polyester | Colors: 3

Best for Lounging: The Drop Suki Rib Midi V-Back Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses are already ultra-comfy, thanks to their knitted design and soft texture. However, if you’re looking for something that doubles as loungewear, we’re obsessed with this sweater dress from The Drop. This dress is constructed from yarn derived from a blend of polyester, acrylic, nylon, and wool, which gives it a breathable, warm, and super soft feel. The long maxi is the perfect length for lounging on the couch, too, although it does feature slits on the sides for easier movement if you want to wear it for running errands. It's also machine washable for convenience.

Price at time of publish: $22.01 (originally $49.90)

Size Range: XXS-5X | Material: Polyester, acrylic, nylon, wool | Colors: 5

Best with Puff Sleeves: Lillusory Women's Mock Neck Pullover Sweater Dress

Puff sleeves are a fun way to spice up a sweater dress look, and this option from Amazon has just the right amount of volume without feeling too much like a statement piece. The mockneck sweater dress is constructed from yarn derived from acrylic, so it is breathable and warm but, thanks to the synthetic fibers, not at all itchy. Featuring a mini-length, the slouchy sweater dress has subtle puff sleeves that feel a bit like a nod to the trend, making it a more timeless piece.

Price at time of publish: $43.99 (orig. $56.99)

Size Range: XS-2XL | Material: Acrylic | Colors: 12

Best Collared: Asos Design Knitted Mini Dress With Zip Collar

If you love a rugby shirt moment, the collared sweater is like its chic cousin. The Asos Design Knitted Mini Dress With Zip Collar has a multi-functional collar that can be worn down (when half-zipped) or as a turtleneck (when zipped all the way up). The dress has a preppy feel but the black color and subtle knit details make it feel less like an oversized half-zip sweatshirt and more like a stylish dress you can throw on with knee-high boots for a night out.

Price at time of publish: $54.99

Size Range: 0-14 | Material: Acrylic, polyester | Colors: Black

Best Square Neck: Anrabess Long Sleeve Square Neck Slit Bodycon Sweater Dress

If you love the look of a square neckline, you can find it in some sweater dress styles, especially more form-fitting options such as this Anrabess bodycon sweater dress from Amazon. This dress features a rib-knit texture and a midi length skirt with a high slit, comes in a collection of both neutral and bright colors, and is designed to keep you comfortable, even when wearing it all day at the office. In addition to its square neckline, it boasts a lot of value, thanks to its overall quality, price tag, and versatility.

Price at time of publish: $45.99 (orig. $61.99)

Size Range: S-XL | Material: Viscose, nylon, polyester | Colors: 13

Best Oversized: Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover Sweater Dress

We can’t take our eyes off this adorable oversized turtleneck sweater from Amazon. The Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover Sweater Dress is a gorgeous chunky knit sweater with a handmade feel. Constructed from acrylic yarn, the dress also features the best balanced silhouetted with its high coverage on top and mini length.

While we love it for its shape, texture, and warmth, we’re also obsessed with all of the different colors and prints it comes in, which include lots of good neutrals (we’ve already added the black one to our carts), as well as trendy styles like checkered and leopard print patterns.

Price at time of publish: $41.99 (orig. $44.98)

Size Range: S-3XL | Material: Acrylic | Colors: 42

Best Midi: Everlane The Ribbed Wrap Midi Dress

At full price, The Ribbed Wrap Midi Dress from Everlane is well over $100; however, you can snag it on sale right now in the cocoa brown shade for just $89. This high-quality dress is made from recycled nylon and viscose which contributed to its stretchy silhouette. It boasts a classic wrap dress design that hits below the knee and comes in a beautiful cocoa brown color, as well as black and beech.

On account of the plunging neckline and cropped sleeves, the sweater dress isn’t ideal for chillier temps on its own; however, it could be nicely layered with a turtleneck and tights as well as some knee-high boots for more coverage.

Price at time of publish: $89 (orig. $178)

Size Range: XXS-XL | Material: Viscose, recycled nylon | Colors: 3

Best for Date Night: Lulus Autumn Darling Chocolate Brown Balloon Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress

The Lulus Autumn Darling Chocolate Brown Balloon Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress is the perfect date night look. Not only does it boast a comfy and casual look thanks to the knit texture, but its overall silhouette and design details make it easy to dress up with a pair of knee-high boots or even strappy sandals. The dress also features a high slit on the side, making it easy to move around, so if you end up dancing, you don’t have to worry about your outfit holding you back. On top of that, it’s stretchy and soft and something you could even wear to the office if you’re planning on after-work drinks.

Price at time of publish: $79

Size Range: XS-XL | Material: Viscose, polyester, nylon | Colors: 1

Best Cable Knit: Anrabess Women's Crewneck Cable Knit Sweater Dress

When we think of mini sweater dresses, this is exactly what we envision. The Anrabess cable knit sweater dress boasts a classic cable knit texture, is constructed from super soft acrylic yarn, and has just the right amount of slouch. The dress is also super versatile when styling and can be worn with boots, a belt if you want to accentuate your waist, and even leggings to wear as an oversized sweater.

Price at time of publish: $30.65 (orig. $67.99)

Size Range: S-XL | Material: Acrylic | Colors: 23

Best with Short Sleeves: Abercrombie Mock Neck Mini Sweater Dress

If you love a short sleeve look, the Abercrombie & Fitch Mockneck Midi Sweater Dress is our favorite pick. While it features short sleeves, they are a little on the longer side, which adds an unexpected style touch to the overall design. Additionally, the dress is made from a thick rib material that is soft and warm without being too chunky and oversized, as well as a mock neck that adds an elevated touch. The dress is also constructed mostly from viscose, so it’s breathable and soft and has a touch of elastane for added stretch.

Price at time of publish: $68 (orig. $80)

Size Range: XXS-XL (petite, regular, tall) | Material: Viscose, nylon, polyester, elastane | Colors: 3

Best Belted: ASOS River Island Cozy High Neck Sweater Dress

Belted sweater dresses add a bit of flair to the typical sweater dress silhouette, so you can feel comfortable and cozy in your knitted dress while also looking a bit more put together. We adore the River Island Cozy High Neck Sweater Dress for its built-in belt that is sewn down at the sides, allowing you to cinch the waist without dealing with a detachable piece that you might end up losing in your closet.

In addition to its belted design, this high-neck dress boasts a midi length that can easily be elevated with knee-high boots for the office or dressed down sneakers for a look that’s more casual. It’s also made from a soft, stretchy, and comfortable nylon blend that is cozy yet breathable.

Price at time of publish: $28 (orig. $75)

Size Range: 2-14 | Material: Viscose, nylon | Colors: 1

Best Preppy: Loft Ribbed Midi Polo Dress

This ribbed polo midi dress is the perfect option for any prep-inspired wardrobe as it boasts tons of versatility, comfort, and value. With short sleeves and a buttoned collared neckline, this option can be layered with a jean jacket and ankle boots for fall weather or with white leather sneakers and a bright cardigan for springtime. The relaxed fit and addition of spandex means it’s easy to move around in while the nearly half cotton construction makes it breathable for everyday type of wear. It’s also available in petite sizes for any shoppers under 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Price at time of publish: $33.12 (orig. $99.95)

Size Range: XS-XXL (regular, petite) | Material: Cotton, viscose, nylon, spandex | Colors: 2

Best Cashmere: Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Cashmere typically comes with a high price tag, but Quince makes it entirely possible to find a high-quality cashmere sweater dress for $100. This turtleneck sweater dress is designed from 100 percent grade A Mongolian cashmere, which is soft to the touch, warm, and breathable. We love it because it has a simple and timeless turtleneck design, which is bound to become a wardrobe staple and something you can wear over and over again for decades, so it’s a good investment, too.

Price at time of publish: $99.90

Size Range: XS-XL | Material: Mongolian cashmere | Colors: 8

Best with Cutouts: Lulus Leading the Trends Hot Pink Ribbed Knit Cutout Halter Midi Dress

When we look at this hot pink halter dress from Lulus, we immediately think of vacation. This gorgeous cut-out sweater dress is constructed from a breathable and soft viscose and nylon blend, making it a good match for warm nights, features a bandeau-inspired bodice and halter neckline, and has a high slit for easy movement. The dress also comes in this Barbiecore hot pink which is perfect for spring and summer nights out.

Price at time of publish: $69

Size Range: XS-XL | Material: Rayon, polyester, spandex | Colors: 1

Best Maternity: Gap Maternity Rib Midi Sweater Dress

If you’re looking for the best maternity sweater dress, the Turtleneck Rib Midi Sweater Dress from Gap is worth every penny. This ribbed sweater dress is constructed from 97 percent cotton with some spandex for stretch, so it’s super breathable, lightweight, and comfortable (a.k.a. easy to move in). The dress also boasts a silhouette that is easy to style, whether you need to dress it up for a business smart dress code or down for a casual day of errands.

Price at time of publish: $49.99

Size Range: XS-2XL | Material: Cotton, spandex | Colors: 5

How to Pick the Right Sweater Dress

Versatility

When shopping for a sweater dress, it helps to consider versatility, says Jessica Hendrickson, the design director of Lion Brand Yarn. While a good chunky cable knit sweater looks great with a pair of knee-high boots, Hendrickson says don’t discount the sleeveless options, either, as they can boast even more versatility. “Sleeveless sweater dresses can be layered with blazers, jackets, and other knit pieces,” she explains. “I love a good chunky cable knit sweater over a sleeveless knit midi dress.”

Material and Weight

It’s also important to look at the material used to construct the sweater dresses as well as the overall weight. “There are super thick wool cable sweaters which are perfect for colder climates and then thin and lightweight cashmere options as well,” says fashion stylist and style expert Naina Singla. She notes that, when shopping for a sweater dress, it helps to consider which season you’ll wear it in as you can find options that fit all types of weather, including summer heat, like the Lulus Leading the Trends Hot Pink Ribbed Knit Cutout Halter Midi Dress.

Fit

The way a sweater dress is meant to fit is also important, as this will help you figure out how to style it and what occasions it's most appropriate to wear the dress. “Roomy and oversized shapes are best for cozy looks,” says Singla, who adds that you can style a slightly oversized sweater dress with a belt at the waist for a more dressed-up feel. “If you plan on adding layers on top, you may want a dress that is more fitted and not too bulky,” she recommends, adding that fitted sweater dresses have a more polished look, too.

Color

Color can also matter, especially if you’re looking for a sweater dress with the most versatile styling potential. “Opt for neutral colors that you can easily pair with other staples in your wardrobe,” says designer and knitwear expert Nancy Taylor. This is especially helpful if you’re looking at cashmere sweater dresses or other splurge-worthy options as you’ll want to invest in a color you can get tons of wear out of. For brighter or more trendy colors, budget-friendly options like the PrettyGarden Ribbed Knit Bodycon Midi Dress or the Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover Sweater Dress are better options.



Frequently Asked Questions

Can I wear a sweater dress with jeans?

“It depends on the silhouette and length of the dress and the fit of the jeans,” says Taylor. She notes that, sometimes, a dress with a high slit can work with narrow-leg denim but prefers to style sweater dresses with leggings or tights instead of jeans for added warmth during winter months.

The sweater dress and jeans look comes from the Y2K era and have begun to sneak back into style in recent years. Singla says, if you want to try it out, go for a more modern approach. “To make the look feel more current, try wide-leg jeans and complete your look with a loose sweater dress or an empire waist design,” she explains, adding that more structured pieces can also make the look feel more elevated and polished.

What sweater dresses are worth investing in?

If you’re looking to invest in a sweater dress, you can find some high-quality options for less than $100. On the high-end, the Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress is worth investing in because it’s made from premium Mongolian cashmere material and a timeless design that you can wear for decades to come. A knit dress such as the Old Navy SoSoft Cocoon Mini Sweater Dress is also worth the investment because it boasts lots of styling options and is likely to stay in style longer than a more statement-making piece like a chunky knit style in a mini length. Also on the budget-friendly side of the spectrum, the Gap Rib Midi Sweater Dress is another sweater dress that is worth the purchase since it has a versatile sleeveless design and is a timeless style that can be worn in all seasons.

What sweater dresses have inclusive sizing?

The Old Navy SoSoft Cocoon Mini Sweater Dress has the best size range with size options ranging from XS to 4X, as well as petite and tall sizes, so you can find a dress that best fits your body shape and height.

Take Our Word For It

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. As a crocheter and fiber artist, Jessie has a special place in her heart for knitwear. When researching the best sweater dresses, she leaned on her knowledge of yarn and fiber as well as expertise from fashion and knitwear experts to discover what to consider when shopping for sweater dresses and how to find a high-quality option for under $100.







Meet Our Experts







