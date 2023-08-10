19 Baked Macaroni and Cheese Recipes That Are Downright Delicious

Including some mac and cheese-like dishes.

Caitlin Bensel

Beloved by kids and adults alike, macaroni and cheese is one of those meals that always seems to hit the spot, no matter the season or the occasion. Known for being one of the tastiest comfort foods around, mac and cheese typically consists of short pasta, such as elbows or macaroni, a blend of one or more cheeses, and a roux to give the dish that hearty, cozy quality. You may also find mix-ins, such as broccoli or other vegetables, as well as a crunchy topping like breadcrumbs or chip pieces.



If you’re in the mood for something that’s ooey, gooey, and easy-to-make, scroll down for our collection of the best baked macaroni and cheese recipes!

Caprese Mac and Cheese

Fred Hardy

This lighter take on mac and cheese is inspired by the classic Caprese salad. In this dish, as is the case with the Italian salad, you’ll find mozzarella, tomato, and basil. Since it is mac and cheese, this meal also includes orecchiette pasta, plenty of butter and milk, and a dash of Dijon mustard for just a little bit of spice.



get the recipe

Artichoke Mac and Cheese

Jennifer Causey

Grab that jar of artichokes from the back of the pantry and use it to jazz up your mac and cheese. In this recipe, marinated artichoke hearts mingle with fontina cheese and macaroni to create a deliciously comforting dish. Half-and-half adds plenty of richness, while grated Parmigiano-Reggiano ups the cheesy factor.



get the recipe

Swiss Chard Mac and Cheese

Caitlin Bensel

If you’ve got little ones who love noodles and cheese, but you wish you could sneak a veggie in there every now and then, give this recipe a try. You’ve got plenty of fusilli and mozzarella, but you’ll also find a whole bunch of chopped Swiss chard. The healthy green is a great source of magnesium, iron, and vitamin K.



get the recipe

Make-Ahead Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese that you can make ahead is a godsend for holidays, surprise guests, and busy weeknights. This recipe can be made up to four days in advance, and can be reheated in the oven whenever you’re ready to dig in. The combination of Cheddar, Muenster, and Monterey Jack cheeses makes the final result buttery, sharp, and tangy.



get the recipe

Macaroni and Cheese

Sang An

The combination of Gruyere and Cheddar cheeses makes this classic meal delightfully rich and gooey, while plenty of whole milk adds even more decadence, and a pinch of cayenne pepper brings just the right amount of spice. If you need a little crunch, sprinkle breadcrumbs on top before baking.



get the recipe

Instant Pot Macaroni and Cheese

Getty Images

Your Instant pot can be used for many, many things, including whipping up plenty of mac and cheese. To use the appliance to make the comforting dish, simply cook the noodles first by combining pasta, water, and salt in the Instant pot. Once the noodles are cooked, drain ‘em and return them to the Instant pot with your choice of cheeses, milk, butter, and spices. In just 20 minutes, your mac will be ready.



get the recipe

Kicked-Up Mac and Cheese

Antonis Achilleos

Many would argue that mac and cheese doesn’t need much help in the taste department, but if you’re looking to elevate the classic dish, this recipe is a good place to start. In addition to the basics, this version includes tortilla chips, green chiles, homemade taco seasoning, and a chopped scallion topping. Yum!



get the recipe

Mac and Cheese With Herbed English Muffin Breadcrumbs

Brie Passano

For a different way to change up your mac, give this recipe a go. Here, you’ll find cute and curly cavatappi noodles mingling with white cheddar and Gruyère. Plus, there’s a crunchy topping that includes English muffin breadcrumbs, Pecorino cheese, and plenty of fresh thyme and rosemary.



get the recipe

Decadent Mac and Cheese

Jen Causey

Unlike most mac and cheese recipes, this one doesn't require you to make a béchamel sauce. Typically, the béchamel adds an unbeatable creamy, rich consistency, but as this recipe proves, a bit of evaporated milk thickens the mac and cheese and gets the job done just as well.



get the recipe

Macaroni and Cheese With Cauliflower

Maria Robledo

Need an easy way to lighten up your mac and cheese? Add cauliflower! The cruciferous veggie, which has a mild taste on its own, is able to blend in with the mac and cheese while adding plenty of body and nutrients to the final product. Plus, it's ready in less than an hour!



get the recipe

Pimento Mac and Cheese Bites

Heather Meldrom

Mac and cheese in bite form? Consider us intrigued. These savory treats, which would make for a great appetizer, contain a blend of cream cheese and sharp Cheddar, as well as jarred pimentos, which add plenty of flavor. The best part about these bites is that they come together in less than an hour.



get the recipe

Artichoke-Chard Pasta and Cheese

Greg DuPree

Consider this cozy pasta dish a grown-up version of mac and cheese. Inside, you’ll find savory Provolone, silky chard, and tender artichoke hearts. If you’re a fan of spinach artichoke dip, we predict you’ll love this meal too.



get the recipe

Cheesy One-Pot Pasta

Since this vegetarian pasta dish has, well, pasta and cheese, we consider it to be close enough to mac and cheese. In fact, this meal is essentially a stovetop mac and cheese, without the fussy step of making a béchamel to thicken the sauce. This recipe also calls for quick-roasted tomatoes, which add welcome acidity and pops of juicy flavor to contrast the rich cheeses.



get the recipe

Ricotta Roll-Ups in Creamy Pumpkin Sauce

Victor Protasio

For a fall twist on baked mac and cheese, bookmark this recipe, which calls for a superstar combo of ricotta, pumpkin, and sage. The balance of creamy and crispy is just delightful, as the edges of the rolls of fresh pasta get a little crispy, and the rest of this easy-baked pasta dish is tender and creamy.



get the recipe

French Onion Casserole

Antonis Achilleos

The irresistible creaminess of mac and cheese marries the richness of French onion soup in this baked pasta recipe. That means you’ll find penne pasta with jammy caramelized onions and a mixture with Gruyere and Cheddar cheeses in each bite. Are you drooling yet?



get the recipe

Cheesy Sausage Pasta Bake With Brussels Sprouts

Caitlin Bensel

This cheesy sausage pasta bake is basically a loaded mac and cheese. Inside, you’ll find rigatoni tubes with sausage, charred Brussels sprouts, and a Worcestershire-spiked cheese sauce that’s tangy, creamy, and delicious.



get the recipe

Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta With Leeks

Victor Protasio

This family-friendly meal will satisfy all of your cravings for creamy, cheesy noodles in just 25 minutes. The key here is frozen butternut squash, which is the star of this silky pasta sauce. This dish also includes Parmesan cheese, leeks, and half-and-half, as well as a crunchy topping of store-bought fried onions that you’ll brown quickly in a pan.



get the recipe

Cheesy Baked Pasta Recipe

This cheesy baked pasta recipe combines orecchiette pasta with sausage, broccoli rabe, and a creamy marinara sauce. That creaminess comes from the secret ingredient—cream cheese—while grated Parmesan ups the cheesiness factor. If you’ve ever combined mac and cheese with a bit of tomato sauce, this recipe is for you.



get the recipe

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Greg DuPree

This cheesy chicken spaghetti casserole is more akin to fettuccine alfredo than mac and cheese, but you’ll still find all of the mac basics including pasta, cheese, and a little bit of flour to thicken everything up. Shredded rotisserie chicken offers a nice shortcut in the form of a protein boost, while basil, parsley, and chives bring a hit of freshness.



get the recipe

