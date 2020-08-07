19 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7. Check them out below.

Above: The sister of Nicole al-Helou, who was killed by the explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut on Tuesday, mourns during her funeral on Thursday.

View photos (Photo: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters) More

A protester marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.

View photos (Photo: Michael Probst/AP) More

A young couple with face masks kisses goodbye at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday.

View photos (Photo: AFP/Getty Images) More

A ship in flames at the port of Beirut following a massive explosion that hit the heart of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

View photos (Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images) More

Story continues