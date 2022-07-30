19,000 pounds of Cuban style frozen pizzas recalled from stores in Florida and Texas

All 19,275 pounds of Danny’s Cuban Pizza made since January 2020 have been recalled from stores in Florida and Texas because they hit the market without being inspected by the USDA.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall by Danny’s Sub & Pizza out of Cape Coral Thursday.

“The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the meat pizza products were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA,” the USDA-written recall notice said.

This covers these four varieties Danny’s Cuban Pizza, Authentic Cuban style pepperoni, chorizo, ham and Hawaiian pizzas. The labels carry no lot codes, packaging dates or, obviously, USDA inspection stamps.

If you have any of these pizzas in your refrigerator or freezer, return them to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Danny’s Sub & Pizza president Danny Rodriguez at 239-440-9367.