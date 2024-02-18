1895 Cup: Newcastle Thunder 0-110 Wakefield Trinity - visitors break records to reach quarter-finals

Mason Lino set a new club record for the most points in a game for Wakefield Trinity as they hammered Newcastle Thunder 110-0 in the 1895 Cup.

That was also the most points Wakefield have ever scored in a single match.

Samoa half-back Lino's haul consisted of three tries and 13 goals yet he only took over kicking duties when Trinity were already 32-0 up.

Wakefield, relegated from Super League last year, will now play Barrow Raiders in the quarter-finals.

That match will take place on the weekend of 2 March, with the Championship season set to begin on 15 March.

Trinity used this game against League 1 opponents as a warm-up and they had amassed 11 tries by the interval as they established a 64-0 lead.

Eight more followed in the second half and when Lino converted a 60th minute try, it brought up the century of points for the first time in Wakefield's history.

Lino had been sent off last week for his part in a brawl during Wakefield's Challenge Cup win over Siddal and it was only when designated kicker Max Jowitt left the field that he was required to step up.

"Max Jowitt is an exceptional goal kicker but Mason took over when he went off," said Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell.

"Mason looked pretty tidy and just missed one from the right-hand side right on the touchline but he was very good.

"He's a fantastic runner of the ball, he was pretty creative and his goal-kicking was high quality."