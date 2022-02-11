‘1883’ cast, show creator Taylor Sheridan attend preview of new exhibit in Fort Worth

Cast of the western drama ‘1883’ came back to Fort Worth on Thursday for a special preview of a new National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame exhibit based on the show.

The show is a prequel to the drama series “Yellowstone” and was filmed in some locations in Texas, including the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Diana Vela, associate executive director of exhibits, said the museum board’s president Kit Moncrief came up with the idea for the exhibit with board member Nicole Sheridan, who is married to show creator Taylor Sheridan.

“1883” is narrated by actress Isabel May, who plays Elsa Dutton, and gives insight to the post-Civil War migration west. Vela said the experiences shown on the show tie in with some of the museum’s honorees and trailblazers.

“So much of our history of the West is based on this male mythic of “how the West was won”— so many people are left out of that narrative,” Vela said. “Women for sure, but [also] Indigenous people. What I appreciate about this exhibition being here is finally we can start to think about women being a part of that narrative, Indigenous people being part of that narrative.”

Despite a male-centered narrative often portrayed when describing the West, Dawn Olivieri, who plays Claire Dutton, said there had to have been strong women figures in that time period as well. She said seeing a character like Claire in the show and making the decisions that she did were important to the telling of a difficult time period.

“There was no way a woman could do all the things you do in that time period and not be the strongest thing you’ve ever experienced,” she said. “Wearing a corset, I’m sorry just wear a corset for two days and you become stronger than you were two days ago.”

The exhibit, titled “1883: The Journey West,” is sponsored by Fort Worth Film Commission and Visit Fort Worth and showcases the costumes and props used in the show. Behind one glass casing is the gun belt worn by Tim McGraw’s character, James Dutton. Behind another casing is hand beaded Native American props made by Cowgirl Honoree Cathy Smith who specializes in preserving Plains Indians history.

Story continues

Taylor Sheridan, who spoke at the preview event, said the story of “1883” is about the hellish journey many people’s ancestors faced seen through the eyes of a young woman.

“I think it’s extremely fitting that we have a venue here at this museum that celebrates the strength of women in the West,” Sheridan said.

After filming in the Stockyards for nearly seven weeks, Sheridan said he was glad to see some of the buildings have kept the set designs and thought it looked great.

The exhibit comes down March 20. Vela said the cast and crew are expected to continue filming and will need the costumes and props back.

As for a continuation of the story told in “1883,” Sheridan did not give specifics.

“You will continue to see versions that peeks into that world in different time periods for sure,” he said.