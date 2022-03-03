1803299 Ontario Inc. acquires additional exchangeable limited partnership units of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

·4 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 1, 2022 (the "Closing") 1803299 Ontario Inc. sold the properties known municipally as 980 Green Valley Road, London, Ontario, 1005 Adelaide Street South London, Ontario and 650 Riverview Drive Chatham, Ontario (collectively, the "Properties") to Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT").

As partial consideration for the acquisition of the Properties (the "Acquisition"), the REIT's subsidiary Nobel REIT Limited Partnership issued 1,565,394 class B limited partnership units (the "LP Units") with a value of $17,688,952.20 to 1803299 Ontario Inc. Each LP Unit is economically equivalent to one trust unit in the REIT (the "Units") and will entitle the holder thereof to receive distributions in cash from the REIT equal to the distributions that such holder would have received if it was holding one Unit. In addition, each LP Unit is exchangeable, at any time, at the option of the holder, for one Unit. Each LP Unit has attached to it one special voting unit (the "Special Voting Units", and with the Units, the "Voting Units") which provides the holder thereof with voting rights in respect of the REIT. The Special Voting Units are not listed on any exchange.

As a result of this transaction, 1803299 Ontario Inc. now beneficially owns an additional 1,565,394 Voting Units, representing approximately 2.03% of the outstanding Voting Units outstanding prior to the Acquisition. Prior to the Closing, 1803299 Ontario Inc. beneficially owned 11,889,682 Voting Units, representing approximately 15.38% of the issued and outstanding Voting Units before giving effect to the Acquisition. After giving effect to the Acquisition, the Acquirer now beneficially owns a total of 13,455,076 Voting Units, representing approximately 17.06% of the issued and outstanding Voting Units and an increase of approximately 13.17% over the previous number of Voting Units owned and controlled prior to the Acquisition.

There are restrictions on the transferability of the LP Units such that one-quarter of such LP Units shall not be transferable until the first day following the six (6) month anniversary of the Closing, one-quarter of such LP Units shall not be transferable until the first day following the twelve (12) month anniversary of the Closing, one-quarter of such LP Units shall not be transferable until the first day following the eighteen (18) month anniversary of the Closing, and the remaining such LP Units shall not be transferable until the first day following the twenty-four (24) month anniversary of the Closing. These restrictions on transfer apply even if the LP Units are exchanged into Units during the applicable periods.

The LP Units are held by 1803299 Ontario Inc. for investment purposes. The REIT and 1803299 Ontario Inc. have entered into an additional agreement of purchase and sale for the REIT to acquire an additional property located in London, Ontario. This transactions will not close until 2023. 1803299 Ontario Inc. may further acquire or dispose of additional securities of the REIT or its subsidiaries in the future depending on market prices and other various factors including, without limitation, the REIT's financial position, the price levels of the Units, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the REIT's business or financial condition, and other factors and conditions 1803299 Ontario Inc. deems appropriate and provided such acquisitions and dispositions may be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the REIT's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting Kathryn Barbon, Treasurer of 1803299 Ontario Inc. at 519.842.3363.

The address for 1803299 Ontario Inc. is:
500 Highway 3
Tillsonburg ON
N4G 4H8

1803299 Ontario Inc. is a corporation existing under the laws of the Province of Ontario, the principal business of which is the owning and managing of real property.

SOURCE 1803299 Ontario Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c3182.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • NHL agent says Russian players are facing harassment and death threats

    "The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," agent Dan Milstein told ESPN.