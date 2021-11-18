180 Life Sciences Corp. Co-Founder Prof. Jagdeep Nanchahal to Present a Keynote Address at the 2021 International Dupuytren Symposium

‘Re-purposing anti-TNF for Dupuytren’s Disease’ Being Presented Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 3pm EST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal from the University of Oxford, a co-founder of 180 Life Sciences, will present a keynote address entitled ‘Re-purposing anti-TNF for Dupuytren’s Disease’ at the 2021 International Dupuytren Symposium on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3pm EST.



Professor Nanchahal will present his work on unravelling the molecular mechanisms underlying the pathogenesis of Dupuytren’s disease leading to the identification of anti-tumor necrosis factor (“TNF”) as a potential therapeutic target. He will also present the phase 2a clinical trial data to identify the optimal dose and top line data for the recently completed phase 2b clinical trial on efficacy for patients with early-stage disease.

The conference will be held virtually and those wishing to attend should register for Session 6 at https://dupuytrensymposium.org/scientific-program/.

The Company also announced that it currently expects that dosage of the first patient in its planned frozen shoulder clinical trial will take place during the first or second quarter of 2022.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor).

Forward-Looking Statements

