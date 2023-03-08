18 years on: Inside France's last Six Nations win against Twickenham - Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird

Staggeringly, the last time France won a competitive match at Twickenham, England lock Ollie Chessum was just four-years-old. It was 18 years ago, in round two of the 2005 Six Nations, with France's sole win at the home of English rugby since coming in a warm-up match for the 2007 World Cup.

Never mind Le Crunch, that's Le Drought. England were reigning world champions but had lost their opening match of the 2005 championship to eventual Grand Slammers, Wales, in Cardiff. France arrived in south-west London on the back of their own Grand Slam a year prior, and a victory over Scotland in round one in 2005, but had not won at Twickenham for eight years. Their dream of back-to-back Slams would end a fortnight later, too, as Mike Ruddock's Wales edged a tight encounter in Paris.

The current England head coach, Steve Borthwick, was an unused replacement on the bench in the 2005 loss. Understandably, he barely remembers the game (he was asked) but he will be hoping that there is no repeat this Saturday.

France trailed 17-6 at half-time thanks to tries from England centre duo Jamie Noon and Olly Barkley, but a point-less second half, allied to four more penalties from Dimitri Yachvili, consigned England to their second successive defeat of that year’s Six Nations.

With the help of the scorer of all of France’s 18 points, Yachvili, their coach on the day, Bernard Laporte, their starting blindside flanker, Serge Betsen, and England’s muscular centre, Jamie Noon, Telegraph Sport takes a look back at a moment of Le Crunch history.

Jamie Noon: I actually can't believe they haven't won since 2005. I still have my doubts now as I was sure I went to Twickenham after retiring to see a France win - but obviously not! That's a stat-and-a-half. I'm shocked it's been so long.

Bernard Laporte: Dimitri Yachvili did not miss a single kick - I remember that. Dimitri was a superb player. Someone of real sangfroid. So determined, and such a good kicker - the best we've ever seen in France.

Dimitri Yachvili: It was quite a turgid match, with an incredible physical intensity. There was not a lot of rhythm in it but it was very aggressive. Completely head-on.



The conditions were quite difficult, too. The pitch was greasy - hardly conditions for either team to find much flow. But I had accrued good experiences of playing on surfaces like that from my time at Parc des Sports d'Aguiléra [Biarritz's home ground, which can receive heavy rainfall] and from my one season in Gloucester.



And I love Twickenham! It's a mythical stadium, where, when you get inside, you feel the history - the points in time - of all the things that have happened in the stadium. Even though it has been modernised over the past couple of decades, it remains quintessential. Outside, there are still the lions at the entrance, it’s still a 'traditional' stadium and it’s mythical - it's Twickenham, just outside London, the home of England, the country that invented our sport. There is a unique emotion that comes from playing at Twickenham.

France's Dimitri Yachvili places the ball - 18 years on: Inside France's last Six Nations win against Twickenham - Getty Images/Odd Andersen

Serge Betsen: My lasting memory is that we didn't score a try! But, 18 years on, it hasn't changed that it's hard to win at Twickenham - and this victory has a special place in my heart. Everyone knows about our rivalry with the Rosbifs! It was a very hard, tight match. In defence, England - like France - had will and determination to not be broken. Both sides were very aggressive, but it was our control and discipline which meant that we were penalised less than England.

I don't remember what Bernard said at half-time. But I unwittingly anticipated the story of this match. I was sharing a room with Dimitri. During the captain's run at Twickenham the evening before the match, he broke his kicking tee! The match was on Sunday and all the shops were shut - and the only one that was open was in Twickenham. I called an English friend - Maurice Fitzgerald, who I played with at Biarritz - to try and sort a tee for Dimitri. He couldn't find one in Richmond and he said that the only place was in Twickenham. He found one and brought it to our hotel. An Englishman sorting out a tee for the French! When he arrived with it, I was sure from that moment that we were going to win.

I don't know how many times Dimitri had broken his tee - and I played with him for Biarritz and France - but it was not often. It was rare.

JN: It was discipline that cost us. It was crazy to have not scored a point in the second half. We were a new team put together. It was my first Six Nations. It might have been the first time that Olly and I had played together in the centres for England. We played OK; defence was good and they never breached us. But it was our discipline that let us down. And Dimitri was on fire.

Jamie Noon of England - 18 years on: Inside France's last Six Nations win against Twickenham - Getty Images/Phil Cole

You always talk about not conceding a try in a game and not letting the opposition break your line. To actually achieve that against France is a feat in itself!

In any game, there are always ebbs and flows but it never felt like we were under pressure. It was: 'They've got three points but let's just stick to what we're doing'. What we were doing felt quite good! But because they stayed within range, more pressure built on us. We were never able to get any daylight between us and them. We lost a second game with a late kick - which didn't feel great at all.

BL: I remember great smiles after the match - we rarely won at Twickenham. It's a really great memory. I love Twickenham. There's a soul there. It is often said that the French don't like the English! But I'm not sure whether that's true, I have a lot of respect for them. They are very patriotic, and the stadium is representative of their mentality, it has a soul.

When their team gets into difficulties, the supporters sing about their chariots. There is always a real link between the players and the public. It's not the same in football. But rugby is always like that.