18 Ways To Save Your Windowless Bathroom From Mould and Bad Vibes

Beth Mahoney
·5 min read
Easy peasy ways to make more of your windowless bathroom (Photo: Amazon / HuffPost)
Easy peasy ways to make more of your windowless bathroom (Photo: Amazon / HuffPost)

Easy peasy ways to make more of your windowless bathroom (Photo: Amazon / HuffPost)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

In a perfect world, every bathroom would have a gloriously breathtaking feature window that lets in all the light and fresh air you could ever need. Unfortunately, the reality for many of us, thanks to smaller homes and more compact living, is a bathroom with no windows at all. Sigh. 

The major issue with these kinds of bathrooms is the lack of ventilation, which significantly increases the chances of mould growth, damp, and mildew. Then there’s the fact that windowless bathrooms can feel kind of dark and dull. 

I currently live in a new build with windowless bathrooms and I can tell you, the struggle is real. However, there are lots of little things you can do to make more of your windowless space, while keeping the mould and damp at bay. 

In a bid to make more of my bathroom (and help you get more out of yours), I’ve done a little decor digging and rounded up all the best hacks and ideas for ensuring your windowless bathroom remains a stylish, mould-free space.

Blitz away stains, mould and damp
Blitz away stains, mould and damp

Amazon

Blitz away stains, mould and damp

Got an area of mould on your ceiling? Or a patch of damp? This spray on blocker and coater will quickly become your best friend. When my windowless bathroom was coated in mould, this stuff was a total lifesaver.

Get it from Amazon for £12.99

Install a powerful extractor fan
Install a powerful extractor fan

Amazon

Install a powerful extractor fan

If your extractor fan isn't powerful enough, the room will remain steamy after use which, in turn, can cause mould to develop. Swap out your basic extractor fan for this more powerful, yet quiet, alternative.

Get it from Amazon for £40.99

Add a purifying plant that doesn't need sunlight
Add a purifying plant that doesn't need sunlight

Amazon

Add a purifying plant that doesn't need sunlight

Most plants need sunlight to thrive, but I have it on good authority this snake plant (also known as mother-in-law's tongue plant) can live happily in a windowless bathroom. Just make sure to water it regularly and give it the odd blast of sunlight blast every now and then.

Get it from Amazon for £19.99

Keep your bathroom clutter-free
Keep your bathroom clutter-free

Amazon

Keep your bathroom clutter-free

These suction-attached (and washable) caddies are not only super useful for keeping bathroom clutter at bay, they also help to prevent mould by ensuring that shampoos and shower gels don’t stand on the edge of the bath in pools of water. I have these myself and they're a must have.

Get three from Amazon for £20.99

Add light with this LED bathroom mirror
Add light with this LED bathroom mirror

Amazon

Add light with this LED bathroom mirror

Feel like your windowless bathroom lacks light? Add this LED light-up mirror and give the room a brightness boost. This waterproof and dust-proof design features touch sensors and anti-fog technology.

Get it from Amazon for £79.99

Add a relaxing scent with this diffuser
Add a relaxing scent with this diffuser

Amazon

Add a relaxing scent with this diffuser

Ideal for plug-free bathrooms, this USB rechargeable (or battery operated) mini essential oil diffuser – which actually works without water – features a smart, sleek design complete with a solid wood cap and simple settings.

Get it from Amazon for £19.99

Don't leave excess water hanging around
Don't leave excess water hanging around

Amazon

Don't leave excess water hanging around

Excess standing water causes mould and mildew, so it’s a smart move to ensure any leftover post-shower water is removed. This glass cleaning blade is just the thing; it quickly and effectively removes excess water from panels and tiles, avoiding soap scum and limescale buildup into the bargain.

Get it from Amazon for £9.49 (was £10.99)

Opt for an anti-mould shower curtain
Opt for an anti-mould shower curtain

Amazon

Opt for an anti-mould shower curtain

For one reason or another, shower curtains always seem to end up dotted with mould. Replace your current curtain with this mould-proof and mildew resistant shower curtain that is machine washable (and with a pattern that hides dirt, too).

Get it from Amazon for £14.99 (was £15.99)

Keep mould at bay with this handy spray
Keep mould at bay with this handy spray

Amazon

Keep mould at bay with this handy spray

Noticed mould spots growing on your bathroom grout or sealant? This cleaner-approved, heavy duty spray will sort you out. It's quick and easy to use and works to get rid of mould once and for all.

Get it from Amazon for £9.81

Remove existing mould with this magic gel
Remove existing mould with this magic gel

Amazon

Remove existing mould with this magic gel

Already got a bit of a mould build-up? You have got to try this incredible mould remover gel, which removes mould (and mildew) in just one application. I saw this stuff advertised on television, didn't think it would work, but I can confirm it does – like an absolute dream.

Get it from Amazon for £18.99

Use a dehumidifier
Use a dehumidifier

Amazon

Use a dehumidifier

To help reduce how moist your bathroom is, opt to add this rechargeable mini dehumidifier to the space. It'll help to quickly remove moisture from the air, lowering the likelihood of mould developing.

Get it from Amazon for £15.99

Add luxury with this amber glass dispensers
Add luxury with this amber glass dispensers

Amazon

Add luxury with this amber glass dispensers

Chuck out those cheap-looking plastic soap and shampoo bottles and add a little extra luxe to the space with these refillable amber glass pump bottles. I have these in my bathroom and they immediately lift its look.

Get two from Amazon for £21 (was £22)

Make cleaning your loo super simple
Make cleaning your loo super simple

Amazon

Make cleaning your loo super simple

In windowless bathrooms, a fresh clean loo is a must. That's where this super flexible, easy clean silicone toilet brush comes in. I have one of these and let me tell you, it is a total godsend.

Get it from Amazon for £6.71 (was £9.99)

Add a little greenery
Add a little greenery

Amazon

Add a little greenery

Add a splash of colour to the space with these realistic-looking artificial hanging string of pearl plants that thankfully don't require light to thrive.

Get two from Amazon for £6.99 (was £8.49)

Invest in an anti-mould in-shower mat
Invest in an anti-mould in-shower mat

Amazon

Invest in an anti-mould in-shower mat

Why is it that shower mats always seem to get gross so quickly? Prevent mould growth on your shower mat with this anti-mould, non-slip buy that works perfectly in both baths and showers.

Get it from Amazon for £14.99

Install space-saving shower caddies
Install space-saving shower caddies

Amazon

Install space-saving shower caddies

How smart do these aluminum shower caddies look? They’re rust resistant, super easy to install in your shower and can hold up to 22kg of weight, making them ideal for stashing shampoo, shower gel, and shavers.

Get three from Amazon for £25.99

Keep your shower, bath and sink watermelon clean
Keep your shower, bath and sink watermelon clean

Amazon

Keep your shower, bath and sink watermelon clean

For easy peasy bath and shower cleaning, this spray-and-go bottle is a godsend. It’s an antibacterial shower spray you simply spritz and leave to work (no washing or scrubbing needed). Use each time you leave the bathroom to keep the space fresh and sparkling (no soap scum, mould growth, or streakiness),

Get it from Amazon for £4.09

Upgrade your bath mat
Upgrade your bath mat

Amazon

Upgrade your bath mat

How cute is this peach-shaped bath mat? It's the little things that make the biggest impact to the look and feel of your bathing space, and this perfectly peachy mat is a style game-changer. It's fun, quirky, and fruity colourful.

Get it from Amazon for £23.69

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

More HuffPost Shopping

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Forward Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. "It's a true honour for me and a privilege. This team's headed in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team," Suzuki told reporters. "It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, (and) coaches have for me. I know it's a b

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to

  • Jays drop series finale to Rangers behind strong Perez start

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. “We feel good. It was a great road trip,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I really like where we are as

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea